“No s**t he wants to play" - Harold Varner III weighs in on Talor Gooch's Ryder Cup aspirations during LIV press conference      

Talor Gooch is a successful golfer in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Over the last six months, he has won three events.

Despite this, he was unable to qualify for the Ryder Cup team since LIV Golf points are not added to FedExCup standings, which allow the players to secure a spot in the team. Nonetheless, he has a chance to play in Rome if American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson selects him.

LIV Golf star Harold Varner III recently stated that Talor Gooch should play in the Ryder Cup. During a press conference at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier, Gooch was asked if he has gotten any calls from Zach.

The American replied no and was then asked :

"If you win this week, do you think you’ve earned consideration?"

However, before Gooch could respond, his RangeGoats GC teammate Varner III came up and interjected:

“I think that’s a tough question. No s—t he wants to play on the Ryder Cup team, and some people think he should be on the team. But if he’s playing, I would say yes every time. Who doesn’t want to represent their country?

“He’s playing absolutely great golf, so I think it’s a great question, but also I think it’s kind of hard for him to sit here and be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I should be on the Ryder Cup team.’ You know what I mean? I think that’s very difficult," he added.

“I think what I think doesn’t matter, unfortunately. So I’ll just continue to play good golf and let the people whose opinions matter, hopefully, we can sway them a little bit," Gooch added after Varner concluded his statement.

It is worth noting that the Ryder Cup is set to take place in September in Rome. The LIV golfers, who resigned from the DP World Tour earlier this year, would be unable to compete in the tournament.

However, PGA Tour players who now compete in the LIV Golf series have a chance to represent the United States if Zach Johnson chooses them.

"If apples were to apples"- Talor Gooch on Ryder Cup Chances

Gooch's Ryder Cup ranking has dropped in recent months. He was ranked 12th in May but dropped to 86th last week. He is about to miss out on a chance to compete in the biennial competition.

When asked about his possibilities of competing in Rome, Talor Gooch indicated that if the choice was made on a golfer who is leading the FedExCup standings and the LIV Golf standings, he would consider it worth discussing.

"My immediate thought was, I wonder what this means for Ryder Cup? If apples were to apples, the guy leading the FedExCup and the guy leading the LIV standings, it's like – I think my play has shown that it's at least worth a discussion," Gooch told LIV Golf.

"At the end of the day, the better I play, the more that is just going to be a discussion hopefully. I've got to go win, and I've got to go prove that I'm worthy of having a discussion about," he added.

Talor Gooch is presently more focused on his LIV Golf tournaments.