“Oak Hill was without a doubt a Cinderella story”: Michael Block relives 2023 PGA Championship heroics in latest interview

Michael Block stunned the entire golf world in 2023 by not only making the cut at the PGA Championship but also placing T15. For someone who was only in the field because of the club pro exemption, it was a magnificent display. From his hole-in-one to his overall shooting, Block captured the hearts and minds of fans everywhere, and his life drastically changed.

Now, Block is prepping for his sixth trip to the Major tournament. This time, however, it's an entirely different experience. In a new interview, the PGA professional reflected on what the last year has been like after bursting onto the scene.

Block reflected on his journey:

"My life was a little different a year ago, I'll tell you that. Oak Hill was without a doubt a Cinderella story. Hole 15, to this day, I still can't believe it went in the hole. Something I'll never forget in my life ... That chip? I'm not exactly sure how that chip happened."

Cinderella stories are often reserved for men's college basketball, but this is as perfect an example of that. Block had played four PGA Championships before that, but he never made the cut. This time, he was on top of his game and inserted himself into golf lore.

This year, he has the unenviable task of living up to those expectations. Block is no longer the club pro who can be just happy to be in the field. Now, he has expectations and fans who are rooting for him. All of it adds pressure, and this weekend will show how well he handles it all.

Michael Block has had a wild year

Michael Block has spoken at length about what the year dating back to May 2023 has been like for him. He spoke about it in the above interview, but he also spoke to Sportskeeda about what has gone down in the past year.

Michael Block preparing for the PGA Championship in 2024

He said one of the biggest changes has just been the opportunities he's been given. He shot golf with producer DJ Khaled and did a video with F1 superstar Max Verstappen. In 2023, not many knew who Block was. Following his PGA Championship outing, that changed.

He said:

"Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus on the same day playing golf and time with Freddy Couples, my idol? ... It's not a surreal day, it's like a dream year."

If he hadn't done well at the Major tournament, he likely wouldn't have been invited to many of these things, and that's something Michael Block isn't taking for granted. The fan-favorite knows he met Tiger Woods and others as a result of the fame he rose to, and he's just enjoying the ride.