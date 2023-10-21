Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational: Schedule, players, prize money, and more explored

As the PGA Tour is scheduled off for a week, golfers will head for a two-day tournament at the Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational.

The tournament will take place at the renowned Oak Tree National Golf Course in Edmond, Oklahoma, next week. The golf course is best known for hosting major tournaments, including the PGA Championship, and has been the home of numerous big tournaments over the years.

Oak Tree National Invitational Pro-Scratch features a stellar field of some of the top-ranked golfers from different series. Ryan Munson will be serving the unofficial chairman of the tournament and is excited about the event.

“It’s the camaraderie. And this event speaks volumes about the level of golf that is being played at Oak Tree National. From the PGA Tour to LIV to the Korn Ferry to the mini-tours, the membership and friends is amazing. And right now with its new greens Oak Tree National looks and is playing better than it ever has,” he said (via Reddit) about the competition.

Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational Schedule

The 2023 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch invitation is a two-day competition. Although the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the tournament will probably take place next Thursday and Friday( October 26 and 27).

It is important to note that the tournament is not open to the public and is looking for streaming platforms. It's an unofficial tournament which is not part of the PGA or DP World Tour.

This week, LIV golfers will also conclude with their final Team Championship and will be joining the field next week.

Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational players

The tournament features a star-packed field. Golfers from the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour, and even the LIV Golf series will be playing at the tournament.

The 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland will also compete in the tournament. In fact, it would be his first appearance since the Ryder Cup. The Norwegian golfer last competed at the biennial tournament, where his team registered a five-point victory over the team USA.

Here are some of the golfers who will be playing at the Oak Tree National Invitational Pro-Scratch players:

PGA Tour members

Taylor Moore

Austin Eckroat

Max McGreevy

Robert Streb

Sam Stevens

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

Scott Gutschewski

LIV Golf players

Charles Howell III

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Korn Ferry Tour players

Quade Cummins

Logan McAllister

Josh Creel

Rhein Gibson

Tom Whitney

Michael Gellerman

Pro golfers

Zach Bauchou

Jonathan Brightwell

Blaine Hale

Matt Mabry

Tyson Reeder

Charlie Saxon

Jared Strathe

Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational prize money

The tournament has a purse of $30,000 and the winner will receive a check of $12,500.