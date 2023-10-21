Who will play alongside Viktor Hovland at the $30,000 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational? Field explored

Viktor Hovland will be joining the stellar field of the 2023 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch. The tournament is planned to take place from October 26 to October 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Some of the best golfers around the world including the LIV Golf players will be competing in the tournament to win $12,500 in prize money from the purse of $30,000.

Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 Tour Championship, will be competing alongside PGA Tour players including Taylor Moore, Austin Eckroat, LIV Golfers Charles Howell III, Matt Wolff and Korn Ferry players Josh Creel and Tom Whitney.

See below for some of the top-ranked players, who will compete at the 2023 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational:

PGA Tour members

Taylor Moore

Austin Eckroat

Max McGreevy

Robert Streb

Sam Stevens

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

Scott Gutschewski

LIV Golf players

Charles Howell III

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Korn Ferry Tour players

Quade Cummins

Logan McAllister

Josh Creel

Rhein Gibson

Tom Whitney

Michael Gellerman

Pro golfers

Zach Bauchou

Jonathan Brightwell

Blaine Hale

Matt Mabry

Tyson Reeder

Charlie Saxon

Jared Strathe

Viktor Hovland's performance

Hovland had an incredible season playing on the PGA and European Tour. Last year, he won the World Hero Challenge and then competed at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this year.

He had not missed a cut in a single tournament this season on the PGA Tour and seeded three incredible victories. Hovland won The Memorial Tournament and then clinched two back-to-back FedEx Cup playoff events.

He had also played at the BMW PGA Championship, a DP World Tour event, and finished in fifth place.

See here for the results of all the tournaments Viktor Hovland played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in the 2022-23 season:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Result: T5

Score: 69-66-64-69

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Venue: Congaree Golf Club

Result: T21

Score: 67-71-68-71

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Result: T10

Score: 65-69-66-68

Hero World Challenge

Venue: Albany

Result: 1

Score: 69-70-64-69

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Venue: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)

Result: T18

Score: 67-72-70-66

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: T13

Score: 70-67-69-71

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Result: T42

Score: 70-70-71-71

The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Result: T20

Score: 69-71-70-69

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: T10

Score: 71-71-66-75

THE PLAYERS Championship

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Result: T3

Score: 69-71-70-68

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 65-73-70-74

RBC Heritage

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Result: T59

Score: 64-70-78-71

Wells Fargo Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Result: T43

Score: 71-69-66-77

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: T2

Score: 68-67-70-68

Charles Schwab Challenge

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Result: T16

Score: 71-68-66-73

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Result: 1-x

Score: 71-71-69-70-4

U.S. Open

Venue: Los Angeles Country Club

Result: 19

Score: 69-70-69-72

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands

Result: T29

Score: 67-65-70-66

Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: The Renaissance Club

Result: T25

Score: 73-63-67-72

The Open

Venue: Royal Liverpool GC

Result: T13

Score: 70-72-66-73

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Venue: TPC Southwind

Result: T13

Score: 72-64-65-69

BMW Championship

Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club

Result: 1

Score: 69-68-65-61

TOUR Championship

Venue: East Lake Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 68-64-66-63

2022-23 DP World Tournaments

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: 5

Score; 69-70-67-67