Who will play alongside Viktor Hovland at the $30,000 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational? Field explored

Viktor Hovland will be joining the stellar field of the 2023 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch. The tournament is planned to take place from October 26 to October 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Some of the best golfers around the world including the LIV Golf players will be competing in the tournament to win $12,500 in prize money from the purse of $30,000.
Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 Tour Championship, will be competing alongside PGA Tour players including Taylor Moore, Austin Eckroat, LIV Golfers Charles Howell III, Matt Wolff and Korn Ferry players Josh Creel and Tom Whitney.
See below for some of the top-ranked players, who will compete at the 2023 Oak Tree National Pro-Scratch Invitational:
PGA Tour members
- Taylor Moore
- Austin Eckroat
- Max McGreevy
- Robert Streb
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- Scott Gutschewski
LIV Golf players
- Charles Howell III
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
Korn Ferry Tour players
- Quade Cummins
- Logan McAllister
- Josh Creel
- Rhein Gibson
- Tom Whitney
- Michael Gellerman
Pro golfers
- Zach Bauchou
- Jonathan Brightwell
- Blaine Hale
- Matt Mabry
- Tyson Reeder
- Charlie Saxon
- Jared Strathe
Viktor Hovland's performance
Hovland had an incredible season playing on the PGA and European Tour. Last year, he won the World Hero Challenge and then competed at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this year.
He had not missed a cut in a single tournament this season on the PGA Tour and seeded three incredible victories. Hovland won The Memorial Tournament and then clinched two back-to-back FedEx Cup playoff events.
He had also played at the BMW PGA Championship, a DP World Tour event, and finished in fifth place.
See here for the results of all the tournaments Viktor Hovland played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in the 2022-23 season:
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Result: T5
- Score: 69-66-64-69
THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
- Venue: Congaree Golf Club
- Result: T21
- Score: 67-71-68-71
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
- Result: T10
- Score: 65-69-66-68
Hero World Challenge
- Venue: Albany
- Result: 1
- Score: 69-70-64-69
Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Venue: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)
- Result: T18
- Score: 67-72-70-66
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Result: T13
- Score: 70-67-69-71
WM Phoenix Open
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Result: T42
- Score: 70-70-71-71
The Genesis Invitational
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Result: T20
- Score: 69-71-70-69
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Result: T10
- Score: 71-71-66-75
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Result: T3
- Score: 69-71-70-68
Masters Tournament
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 65-73-70-74
RBC Heritage
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Result: T59
- Score: 64-70-78-71
Wells Fargo Championship
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Result: T43
- Score: 71-69-66-77
PGA Championship
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Result: T2
- Score: 68-67-70-68
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Venue: Colonial Country Club
- Result: T16
- Score: 71-68-66-73
The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday
- Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Result: 1-x
- Score: 71-71-69-70-4
U.S. Open
- Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
- Result: 19
- Score: 69-70-69-72
Travelers Championship
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Result: T29
- Score: 67-65-70-66
Genesis Scottish Open
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Result: T25
- Score: 73-63-67-72
The Open
- Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
- Result: T13
- Score: 70-72-66-73
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Venue: TPC Southwind
- Result: T13
- Score: 72-64-65-69
BMW Championship
- Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 69-68-65-61
TOUR Championship
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 68-64-66-63
2022-23 DP World Tournaments
BMW PGA Championship
- Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
- Result: 5
- Score; 69-70-67-67