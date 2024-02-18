On being paired with his close friend Patrick Cantlay for the final round of the Genesis Invitational 2024, Xander Schauffele said that while he always wanted his pal to do well, he wouldn't make it easy for him on Sunday.

Cantlay shot 1-under 70 on Saturday to hold his lead after 54 holes at the Riviera Country Club. Schauffele shot 65 in the third round to aggregate at 12-under. He is tied with Will Zalatoris at two strokes back.

The Sunday finish at the Genesis Invitational can't get more interesting as good friends Cantlay and Schauffele were paired for Day 4 at Riviera. Both have always played together as a team whenever there has been a Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, or Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Both were first paired together at the 2019 President's Cup, and there has been no looking back since then. However, fans have rarely seen these two in the same group at a PGA Tour event.

Speaking at the post-round interview, the seven-time winner on the PGA Tour reflected on being paired with his close pal for the final round of the Genesis Invitational. He said that it was a comfortable pairing for both of them, as both play a lot together during the practice rounds and love to compete in big events. He shared that both try to be 1-up against each other during Monday and Tuesday practice rounds.

"I think the only time we're really rooting like hard for each other is when we're playing team events," he added. "We joke, I'm rooting for myself harder than anyone else and same goes for him. But of course I'd like to see him do well, but when we're in the final group together it's pretty obvious what we're trying to do."

Both have been paired twice in the final round of PGA Tour events. While Schauffele won the 2022 Travelers Championship, Cantlay equaled the record by winning the BMW Championship in 2022. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead between the two on Sunday or if someone else sneaks in to lift the trophy at Riviera.

When will Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay tee off in the final round of the Genesis Invitational 2024?

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will be the last duo to tee off for the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, February 18. The pair will begin their fourth round at 2:15 pm ET from the first hole at Riviera Country Club.

The final round of the Genesis Invitational will begin at 9:55 am ET, with Emiliano Grillo being the first player to tee off.