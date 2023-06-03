“Oh there he is. About damn time” - Fans react to Sungjae Im’s back-to-back birdies at the Memorial Tournament

Sungjae Im has been having a rollercoaster of a weekend at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The tournament is being held between June 1 to 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Often known as the Jack Nicklaus course, it is a tough and challenging one for several golfers.

Sungjae Im started his first round by carding a 70, which is two under par. Sitting comfortably after the first round, it went downhill for the golfer in the second round. He shot a 76 this time around, which was four over par.

As Im seemed to begin finding his stride, he started the third round on a very positive note, holing back to back birdies. Fans were delighted with the golfer's performance, saying it was time he get into the zone.

Sungjae Im currently sits at T17 as the third round commences. Im holds two wins on the PGA Tour, one at the Honda Classic and another one at the Shriners Children's Open. Here's what fans had to say about Im's performance:

"Oh there he is. About damn time."

"Guy plays so much golf."

"LLLEEEGGGOOO"

"Careful when the iron man is pin hunting! Dangerous"

"Sungjae Im wants to be apart of the action!! -4 through 6 so far today at #theMemorial LETS GO"

After the first two rounds, Justin Suh sits at the top of the leaderboard as the sole leader. One stroke behind him is Hideki Matsuyama, and sitting at T3 is David Lipsky and Patrick Cantlay. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy entered the Memorial Tournament as some of the top favourites to win.

Im started his year strong with a T4 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. He continued with a T6 finish at the Phoenix Open. After a series of very low finishes he made a good comeback at the Players, finishing T6. While he did finish the Wells Fargo Championship sitting T8 on the leaderboard, he has not had the consistency that he would have hoped for this year.

