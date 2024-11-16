“Oh but it’s a problem when I do it” – Paige Spiranac takes a jibe at Mike Tyson’s look for the Jake Paul fight

The much-anticipated fight between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul, underway at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, saw Paige Spiranac seemingly glued to the television set to watch the big event. Ahead of the fight, the golf influencer has took a sly jibe at Tyson by making a comment on his outfit.

Spiranac shared a picture from the fight’s backrooms, where Tyson is seen walking around wearing boxer briefs. In the picture, the 58-year-old former lineal heavyweight champion’s buttocks are visible. Taking a dig at that, Spiranac jokingly said it was a “problem” when she did the same.

The former pro golfer was seemingly poking fun at the GOAT boxer’s look and also took a dig at herself in the process.

Paige Spiranac shared a picture of Mike Tyson and wrote on X:

“Oh, but it’s a problem when I do it”

Interestingly, the 31-year-old golf model’s fans seem to find the comment on Tyson in the right spirit. While many laughed it off, others pointed out that they wouldn’t complain if she chose to replicate the look.

Paige Spiranac stars in new 2025 calendar

Paige Spiranac’s comments on Mike Tyson’s outfit for the fight come just days after she stunned fans with her 2025 wall calendar. The highly anticipated calendar combined her passion for golf and appreciation for automotive luxury. The project, done in partnership with Barrett-Jackson, saw Spiranac pose with collector cars from the Craig Jackson Collection.

Last weekend, the golfer teased the calendar on her social media handles by posting a click from the photoshoot. Spiranac was seen posing with a red convertible wearing a black leather bodysuit and holding two race flags in either hand.

“It’s time to start your engines! My 2025 is now available!” she wrote in the description.

Furthermore, Spiranac is offering both signed and unsigned copies of the calendar. While the deliveries for the unsigned versions began on Nov. 15, the autographed copies are kept for Nov. 22, giving a sense of exclusivity to her fans.

It's pertinent to note that the golf influencer, who has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, shot to fame as a model with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2018.

