Ollie Schneiderjans drops LIV Golf revelation as he calls it 'the future': "Golf is very lonely as a solo"

American Ollie Schneiderjans won the 2025 International Series India with a 10-under total, four strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Schneiderjans, who is also a LIV Golf reserve player, is the first leader of the International Series rankings for the current season.

Schneiderjans hopes to become even more involved with LIV Golf, a league he calls "the future." The 31-year-old tried to get a contract through the Promotions event, but it was not possible. He did, however, gain status on the Asian Tour's International Series and began his journey there in the best possible way.

Speaking about his interest in LIV Golf, Ollie Schneiderjans had this to say to the media covering the event, including Sportskeeda:

"I want to be on a team on LIV Golf, that is my goal now. I want to be in a team and I want to compete against the best in the world. I love the team idea... Golf is very lonely as a solo. The team aspect, traveling with the team... that makes me really excited to think about. So I love that, I want to do that, and that's what LIV Golf is looking like, it's the future, that's where I want to go."

Ollie Schneiderjans began his professional career in 2015 after a successful amateur career that even took him to number one in the world amateur rankings. He played on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour, with periods out of competition due to injury. Prior to the International Series India, his only professional victory was the 2016 Air Capital Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

A look at Ollie Schneiderjans' performance at the International Series India

Ollie Schneiderjans (right) and his caddie Damon Green (left) talk on the sixth tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament - Source: Imagn

Ollie Schneiderjans played the first round of the International Series India with five birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey (1-under 71) and finished in a tie for 10th place. A day later, he improved his score with six birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey for a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for second place.

Schneiderjans repeated his score (3-under 69) in the third round, which was interrupted several times by fog and darkness. His performance included six birdies and three bogeys to move him to the top of the leaderboard, a comfortable three shots clear of second.

The American did not take his foot off the gas and carded another 69 in the final round, thanks to six birdies and three bogeys. That was enough to hold off a challenge from Bryson DeChambeau, who carded five birdies, an eagle, and no bogeys in the fourth round to move into second place.

The 2025 Asian Tour International Series consists of 10 events (including the recently completed India event). The series winner will receive a contract for the 2026 LIV Golf season.

