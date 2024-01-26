Olympic gold medalist urges transgender golfer Hailey Davidson to withdraw from women's golf events

The "Hailey Davidson case" has not ceased to generate headlines in the golf world after she won a professional golf tournament two weeks ago. The issue even prompted the reflections of an Olympic gold medalist, who called for Davidson to retire from women's sport.

The person who issued these opinions is none other than the famous media personality Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner was born William Bruce and won an Olympic gold medal in decathlon, representing the United States at the 1976 Montreal games. In 2015, she went public with her gender transition.

Caitlin Jenner posted an article in the British media the Daily Mail on Thursday, opining that Hailey Davidson "must recognize that golf is a game of integrity and withdraw from female competition."

This was part of Jenner's opinion in her article about Hailey Davidson:

"Transgender athlete Hailey Davidson must recognize that golf is a game of integrity and withdraw from female competition. Then the Ladies Professional Golf Association should follow suit, seize this chance to reverse their grave mistake – and restore the spirit of one of the longest-running women's professional sports associations in the world."

"When I competed in the Olympics, my competition was all I thought about. I deeply respected and, of course, devoted every fiber of my being to defeating them on a level playing field. But, respectfully, Davidson (who asks to be addressed with they/them pronouns) cannot claim to compete with that same esprit de corps."

"I am a transgender person who picked up the game of golf in my 50s, playing as an amateur, non-competitively, alongside men and women of all ages. I know for certain that there are physical differences between men and women that cannot be erased by modern medicine – especially after individuals go through male puberty."

What else did Caitlin Jenner have to say about Hailey Davidson?

Caitlin Jenner also addressed Hailey Davidson's claim that she can only reach 250 yards with the drive "on a good day." According to Jenner, an average driving distance of 250 yards would currently rank Hailey Davidson 13th on the LPGA Tour.

Jenner also claimed to have had conversations on the subject with various golf personalities, both players and management. According to Jenner, it is almost unanimous that Davidson was a "mediocre male golfer" who would never have had a chance on the PGA Tour.

Caitlin Jenner (competing as William Bruce Jenner) played college football for Graceland College, but had to give up the sport because of a knee injury. She then took up decathlon and went on to win Olympic gold in 1976. A year earlier, Jenner won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Mexico City.

After her sports career, Jenner began a career in media and showbusiness. She is also recognized worldwide for her relationship with the Kardashian family and her daughters: Kendall and Kylie Jenner.