Olympics 2021 Golf Day 1 results: Impressive start for Indian Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri began his Olympic campaign on a high note. He got off to a substantial 4-under 67 start in the first round of the Tokyo Games golf competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.

Lahiri scored six birdies over two bogeys. The former Asian Tour No.1 was tied- sixth, while several others were yet to finish.

.@TheUdayanMane is all set for his first #Olympics with two time Olympians and fellow golfers Aditi Ashok and Anirban Lahiri. ⛳#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/RSsDEHEq6P — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 21, 2021

Apart from Lahiri, Udayan Mane also made his appearance at the Olympics. He started on a decent note with a 1-under through 10 holes. He was T-30, though his position might change at the end of the round.

The field was led by Austrian Sepp Straka who equalled the Olympic record of 8-under 63. Had he not lipped out his birdie attempt on 18th, he would have broken the record.

Lahiri, who had a dodgy start, later remarked he could've capitalized on the situation better and taken some more risks.

Lahiri's practice ahead of the Games helped him perform well on day one of the competition. The Indians had a good outing on a day that began with nice weather.

add #Golf to the good news from today. anirban lahiri has shot 4 under par 67, is tied 6th right now, four shots off the pace. very much in the mix! udayan mane still on the course. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021

How did the top golfers do?

Former World No. 1 Justin Thomas struggled with an even par 71. The 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shot 2-under 69. Rory McIlroy was 1-under with five holes left.

Reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa was 2 under through 11 holes, while Patrick Reed was 4 under through 10 holes.

The World No. 161 Straka equalled the record set by Matt Kuchar (US) and Marcus Fraser (Australia) in the 2016 Rio Games.

Lahiri would like to improve upon his dreary performance from the Olympics 2016. Coming off of an injury, he had finished 57th in Rio. He will continue his Tokyo campaign in round 2 tomorrow.

