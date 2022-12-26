“One of the GOATs” - Fans react to LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth’s passing away

One of the greatest ever LPGA Tour players, Kathy Whitworth, passed away on December 24. She is regarded as one of the most successful female golfers of all time.

Sharing the news of the legendary golfer's sad demise, the LPGA Tour posted a picture of her from her playing career with a caption that read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83."

She won 88 LPGA Tour titles, the most ever on a professional tour.

Fans were disheartened to learn about the golfer's demise. A user commented on the LPGA Tour's official post, mourning the death of the legendary golfer.

"One of the GOATs of the LPGA! A legend."

Remembering Kathy Whitworth, fans paid tribute on social media. They wrote:

"So could call her Lady Golf because she really was a Lady of Golf. She started as a girl and continued until recently. Aristocratic and sporty, it leaves its mark on the green field forever. RIP."

"First class lady. Had an opportunity to caddie for her. She was thoughtful and extremely gracious. Left me with some great memories of that week."

People also talked about her legacy, her achievements, and her records.

"The first champion of the Portland Classic. So happy that this event continues so we can honor her amazing legacy. She was a great champion, but even a better person."

"What a champion! This is very sad news to lose her. I think I just saw or heard her on TV this past LPGA season. "

Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam also posted a picture of herself with Whitworth. She tweeted:

"We are very sorry to hear about the sudden passing of Kathy. As the LPGA's all-time wins, leader, and a total class act, she will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and close friends. Thanks for setting the bar so high, Kathy."

Kathy Whitworth had 98 professional tour wins in her career, including 88 on the LPGA Tour, one on the Ladies European Tour, and nine others.

Early life and professional career of Kathy Whitworth

Born on September 27, 1939, Kathy Whitworth was one of the three daughters of Morris Whitworth. Although she was born in Monahans, Texas, Kathy grew up in New Mexico.

She was a tennis player during the early days of her childhood. However, after being introduced to golf at the age of 14, Whitworth decided to pursue a career in the game.

Kathy Whitworth (Image via Getty)

Whitworth started her professional career in 1958 and won her first tournament in 1962 at the Kelly Girls Open. She won 88 LPGA Tour events, the highest of any athlete on the PGA or LPGA Tours.

She also won one Western Open, three Women's PGA Championships, and two Titleholder Championships. Kathy Whitworth was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame in 1975 and won the LPGA Player of the Year award seven times.

