"One hole doesn't mean jack" — Patrick Reed downplays 287-yard albatross, makes blunt assessment of US Open Round 1

Patrick Reed opened up about the albatross he made in the opening round of the 2025 US Open. The American golfer stunned the golf fans with his remarkable shot in the opening round of the third Major of the year.

Ad

On the par-5, 621-yard hole, Reed managed to make a triple birdie from 287 yards. In the post-round press conference, Patrick Reed was asked about his impressive shot. In response, the LIV golfer said (via ASAP Sports):

"There's 71 other holes we have to play in a got. One hole doesn't mean jack, to be honest with you."

Patrick Reed started the tournament on the first tee hole at the 2025 US Open. He made par on the first hole and then a bogey on the next. He was impressive on the fourth and carded a phenomenal albatross and then a bogey on the next hole.

Ad

Trending

He made a birdie on the sixth and then a bogey on the ninth. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made two bogeys, a birdie, and a double bogey on the 18th for a round of 3-over 73. He had an impressive start but struggled on the back nine and settled in tied for 49th place after the first round.

When will Patrick Reed tee off for the second round of the 2025 US Open?

For the second round of the Major, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 13, Patrick Reed will tee off in a group with Jason Day and Corey Conners. They will start the game at 7:51 am ET.

Ad

The second round will begin on Friday at 6:45 am ET with players starting the game on both the first and tenth holes together. Will Chandler will tee off in a group with Andrea Pavan on the first tee hole at Takumi Kanaya, while on the tenth, Frederic Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, and Sam Bairstow will start the game together.

Here are some notable tee times of the second round of the 2025 US Open. (All times in ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

7:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

8:24 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

Ad

Tee No. 10

6:56 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

7:07 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

1:03 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

1:47 p.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More