"One of the most tricky days": Tiger Woods expresses frustration after rough round 1 of 2024 Masters

After the first round of the Masters 2024, Tiger Woods remarked that the conditions were among the trickiest he had ever seen.

On Thursday, April 11, Woods made a steady return to the golf course amid challenging weather conditions at Augusta National. The opening round was delayed due to rain and thunderstorms, and when he began his round, the heavy, erratic winds impacted play. Despite the challenges, he was able to finish at 1-under after completing 13 holes on Day 1.

During the post-round interview, the five-time Masters champion shared his assessment of the opening day, stating that the wind was quite unpredictable throughout the play.

"It was one of the most tricky days that I've ever been a part of," he added. "It was hard to get a beat not only on what direction it was going, but the intensity, and it kept switching all over the place, and then you had to -- the timing was affecting putts on the greens. It was a very difficult day."

Woods added that he would do a little warm-up ahead of Friday's play and would resume the round. He continued:

"I think the flow would be pretty much almost like between 20 and 30 minutes in between rounds, so it'll be a natural flow from the finish of the first round and continuation of the second."

When will Tiger Woods begin the second round of the Masters 2024 on Friday?

It will be a good test of Tiger Woods' fitness, as he will be playing 23 holes on Friday at the Masters. The golfer will resume the first round at 7:50 am ET to complete the first round. Then, for the second round, he, Jason Day, and Max Homa will tee off at 10:18 am ET.

Nine groups are yet to finish their first round which they will resume on Friday. Here's a look at the groups who will continue the first round of the Masters 2024 on Friday:

17 Tee: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

16 Tee: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk

15 Tee: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

15 Tee: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

14 Tee: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

14 Tee: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

12 Tee: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

12 Tee: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

11 Tee: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood