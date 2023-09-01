“Only because Bryson DeChambeau is playing LIV Golf” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy breaking the driving distance record averaging 326.3 yards

Rory McIlroy topped the driving distance record on the PGA 2022-23 season with an average of 326.3 yards. He won his third golf ball for the longest-distance drive in a season. However, fans believe the Northern Irish golfer is on top because Bryson DeChambeau plays on the LIV Golf.

DeChambeau is known for his long drives on the golf course. The American recorded an incredible 480-yard drive at the Moonlight Basin in 2021 before joining LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour recently shared a post on Rory McIlroy's outrageous long drives he made in 2023 with a caption, saying:

"Ridiculous Rory 🔥@McIlroyRory broke the single season driving distance record this year averaging 326.3 yards off the tee."

A fan in the comment section wrote:

"Only because Bryson is playing @livgolf_league."

"Bryson DeChambeau…. Hold my beer," wrote another fan.

"Bs Dechambeau did," another fan commented.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

2023 PGA Tour Driving Distance

Ninety golfers scored more than the average drive distance on the PGA Tour in 2023, which was estimated to be roughly 299.9 yards.

Here is a list of the golfers scoring more than the average on the PGA Tour in 2023:

1 Rory McIlroy 326.3

2 Brandon Matthews 321.2

3 Cameron Young 316.9

4 Cameron Champ 316.1

5 Matti Schmid 315.8

6 Byeong Hun An 315.6

7 Trevor Cone 315.1

8 Jon Rahm 314.0

9 Gary Woodland 313.8

10 Wyndham Clark 313.5

10 Kyle Westmoreland 313.5

12 Adam Scott 313.4

13 Keith Mitchell 312.9

14 Vincent Norrman 312.7

15 Joseph Bramlett 312.4

16 Trey Mullinax 311.8

17 Sam Burns 311.4

18 Luke List 311.0

19 Davis Thompson 310.7

20 Brent Grant 310.6

21 MJ Daffue 310.5

21 Will Gordon 310.5

21 Augusto Núñez 310.5

24 Cam Davis 310.3

24 Scottie Scheffler 310.3

26 Callum Tarren 310.2

27 Taylor Pendrith 309.8

27 Kevin Yu 309.8

29 Sam Stevens 309.6

30 Kevin Tway 309.4

31 Jimmy Walker 309.3

32 Ryan Brehm 309.2

33 Garrick Higgo 308.8

34 Nick Hardy 308.7

35 Patrick Cantlay 308.6

35 Patrick Rodgers 308.6

37 Scott Harrington 308.3

38 Justin Thomas 308.0

39 Carl Yuan 307.9

40 Rickie Fowler 307.8

41 Thomas Detry 307.7

42 Viktor Hovland 307.6

43 S.H. Kim 307.4

44 Charley Hoffman 306.7

45 Stewart Cink 306.6

46 Tyrrell Hatton 306.5

47 Stephan Jaeger 306.1

48 Taylor Moore 306.0

49 Adam Schenk 305.6

50 Michael Gligic 305.4

50 Beau Hossler 305.4

52 S.Y. Noh 304.7

53 Kurt Kitayama 304.6

54 Sahith Theegala 304.3

55 Keegan Bradley 304.2

55 Jason Day 304.2

55 Tony Finau 304.2

55 Max Homa 304.2

59 Akshay Bhatia 304.1

59 Matt Fitzpatrick 304.1

59 Trevor Werbylo 304.1

62 Hayden Buckley 304.0

62 Davis Riley 304.0

62 Kevin Roy 304.0

62 Erik van Rooyen 304.0

66 Taylor Montgomery 303.9

67 Shane Lowry 303.8

68 Michael Kim 303.7

68 Martin Trainer 303.7

70 Jordan Spieth 303.6

71 Kevin Chappell 303.4

72 Zecheng Dou 303.3

72 Xander Schauffele 303.3

74 Dylan Frittelli 303.2

75 Ben Taylor 302.9

76 Harry Higgs 302.8

77 Tommy Fleetwood 302.3

78 Tano Goya 302.2

79 Alex Smalley 301.9

80 Ryan Palmer 301.4

81 Patton Kizzire 301.1