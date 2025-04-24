X account NUCLR GOLF posted on Thursday about a report from Sports Business Journal that the TGL Golf League was in discussions to expand to have an entire women's league. The men's league recently wrapped up its inaugural season, with the matches aired on ESPN.

The post, citing the report, has garnered a mixed reaction from fans. Some appear to love the idea of expanding to having a women's golf league, while others were skeptical.

"(Siren emoji, golf emoji, television emoji) #NEW: TGL Golf league in ‘advanced discussions’ to expand the TGL league with one additional team and add an entire TGL Women’s league, TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley said at CAA World Congress. (Via: @SBJ)," NUCLR GOLF's X post read.

Multiple users replied on X saying that they want LPGA Tour star Charley Hull to be there smoking cigarettes.

"I’ll watch this only if Charley Hull plays and is flipping lit cigarettes directly at Cantlay and Tiger," the user replied.

Charley Hull ripping heaters during a TGL event. I'm in," a user replied.

Another user really wanted to see Charley Hull play in the league.

"Hell yeah. I wonder if they will be the same franchises but just have a womens team? Give me Charley on @LAGC please," the user replied.

Some other users commented that they should integrate the league and have men and women playing together.

"No reason not to integrate. Make teams have both women and men - can easily do more tees with the software. More personalities together, more entertainment," one user replied.

"Why wouldn’t you integrate? This seems like an obvious area missing from golf to use this experimental league for," another user replied.

Some fans seemed skeptical about the prospect of a women's league, doubting it would be interesting.

"I’ve already seen enough of this train wreck. Great idea at first, but just like Topgolf, it’s a huge failure. They couldn’t pay me enough to watch it!" one user replied.

The league's second season is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

TGL garners mixed ratings in its inaugural season

Rory McIlroy speaks with David Ortiz at a TGL match in March 2025 (via Getty)

TGL's opening season began in January of this year and lasted through the end of March, with the league's finale concluding on March 25. In its first 15 telecasts, the league averaged about 513,000 viewers per event on ESPN, which exceeded their expectations.

When Tiger Woods made his first appearance in the league's second week, it drew more than a million views and was by far their most viewed event.

In Week 4, Rory McIlroy made his debut on ESPN, and it drew roughly 860,000. He made multiple other appearances this season.

In early March, one of their matches that aired on a Monday afternoon drew only 160,000 viewers. The mixed bag of ratings will make it interesting to see how the league does in terms of ratings for its second season, which is set to begin in either late 2025 or early 2026.

When all was said and done, TGL averaged more viewers than previous programming on ESPN in the same window, most notably: men's college hoops.

