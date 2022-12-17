Amid the ongoing LIV Golf-PGA Tour fight, Greg Norman has now come out to state that he welcomed Justin Thomas to join the Saudi-backed series. Making the big revelation, the LIV Golf CEO said that the rebel series’ door remains "open for everybody," including critics like Rory McIlroy.

LIV CEO Greg Norman was speaking in an interview with Bunkered magazine when he revealed that the series is still open for PGA Tour players. According to the magazine’s report, the Aussie claimed to have met with Justin Thomas to offer him a move to the circuit.

Stating that LIV “exists for the players,” Norman said that he would happily take PGA Tour stars aboard. He told Bunkered:

“I mean, we talked to JT… Me and another member of my team, we sat down with him and gave him the full presentation and, if you notice, he’s not said much negative about what we’re doing, presumably because he knows it and understands it.”

Greg Norman went on to add that the Saudi-backed series was "not the PGA Tour" and was keeping its doors open for players.

He added:

“Our door is open for everybody… We’re not the PGA Tour. We’re not like that. We exist for the players, so we will always have an open door, whether that’s for Rory or Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas or whoever.”

However, Greg Norman remained reluctant to give out specific details of the meeting with Thomas. The LIV Golf CEO also omitted Thomas’ response to the talks.

Justin Thomas' stand on LIV Golf

It is worth noting that PGA Tour star Justin Thomas had earlier dismissed all rumors of a move to LIV. A good friend of LIV critics Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Thomas had earlier dubbed the PGA Tour “the best place to play in the world.”

Speaking ahead of the RBC Canadian Open in June, Justin Thomas said:

“I’ve thought a lot about it . . . People are entitled to choose as they wish. I don’t dislike (Dustin Johnson) now, I don’t think he’s a bad dude — I’m not going to treat him any differently… I’m disappointed, and I wish that he and others wouldn’t have done it.”

He added:

“I know the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world. I wish that it wouldn’t be taking away from the great storylines and things that are going on on a tour that’s been around for a very long time and is in one of the best places it’s ever been.

“It’s just a bummer that those guys won’t be a part of it.”

Interestingly, Thomas finished third behind McIlroy and Tony Finau in the event. Marking the finish, he tweeted stating “that’s why we play” on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas tweeted:

"What a week. That’s why we play, and that’s why we play on the @PGATOUR. Got to battle against one of the best today and got out dueled, but not without a fight. Congrats to @McIlroyRory on his 21st win and an amazing finish. Can’t wait for @usopengolf!"

Greg Norman slams LIV critics

It is pertinent to note that Greg Norman’s “open for everybody” comment comes just days after he slammed McIlroy and Woods for their attack on LIV. The Australian golfer took a jibe at the PGA Tour stars for demanding his ousting from the series, and said that they had “their own agendas.”

Norman claimed that he “paid no attention” to the LIV Golf critics.

