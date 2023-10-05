OWGR Chairman discloses the committee is “coming close to a conclusion” on LIV Golfers’ rankings

OWGR Charman Peter Dawson has recently shared the information that the application of LIV Golfers getting rankings points is almost near to being finalized. The Saudi-backed league submitted an application long ago for their players to earn points.

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Dawson spoke to bunkered.co.uk and shared that they are almost near to coming to a conclusion about the application.

"We're coming close to a conclusion on it and that’s all I can say," Dawson said.

The OWGR Chairman further added that they are looking into getting some solution on how they could work on giving LIV Golfers rankings points as their format is very different from other tours. He was quoted by bunkered.co.uk as saying,

"We've had a lot of work to do with the rankings because the LIV format and some of the qualification criteria are very different to other tours that are part of the ranking. We have to be fair to everybody, not just the new guys but the other tours as well."

The former R&A chief executive Peter Dawson also spoke about the merger agreement framework going on between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and PIF. The OWGR Chairman shared that he was awaiting the results of the planned framework and how the boards will take forward the game of golf in the future.

OWGR Chairman to tee it up alongside PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Dunhill Links pro-am

Back on Wednesday, it was revealed that the PIF Governor, who was initially listed as ‘Andrew Waterman’, has changed back to his real name in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am event. He was invited by the prime sponsor Johann Rupert.

On Thursday, he was seen playing golf alongside R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. Now, he is set to play with the OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson at Carnoustie in the $5 million Dunhill Links pro-am event.

Dawson revealed that he had never spoken with Yasir Al-Rumayyan and shared that he was looking forward to meeting him.

"Yasir and the Saudi Public Investment Fund are putting a lot of money into the game and it is to be embraced and welcomed. I look forward to meeting him, I've never spoken to him before," Dawson said.

Exploring top-ranked golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR)

Scottie Scheffler is still the top-ranked golfer in the OWGR and is followed by Rory McIlroy at no. 2.

Below are the top 25 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings:

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Max Homa Matt Fitzpatrick Brian Harman Wyndham Clark Tyrell Hatton Jordan Spieth Tommy Fleetwood Cameron Smith Cameron Young Tom Kim Brooks Koepka Keegan Bradley Collin Morikawa Sam Burns Tony Finau Sepp Straka Jason Day Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler

Interestingly, only two LIV Golfers, Cameron Smith (15) and Brooks Koepka (17) are present in the top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings.