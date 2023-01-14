OWGR introduces new ranking list to identify talent from smaller tours

OWGR has introduced a brand new ranking list designed to identify the latent talent of players around the globe.

The International Federation Rankings will rank emerging golfers competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Sunshine Tour, the Asian Tour, and the Japan Golf Tour.

The list will include ten players from each of these championship tours, based on their order of merit. The top four from the previous season on each of these tours will take the top four positions in the Federation rankings, emphasizing players' achievements. The other 36 spots will be filled based on the golfer's rankings in OWGR and Order of Merit.

The new ranking list is specially designed to allow players to highlight their talent at the international level. Announcing the new list, OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson said:

"“OWGR is delighted by the creation of the International Federation Ranking List offered as a tool for events to identify and reward with playing opportunities those high-performing players who regularly compete on these Tours."

He went on to say:

"We look forward to the list facilitating the further enhancement of the global player pathways being created by its member organizations and tours. "

Officials have released the first list, which includes the top 40 players from all four tours. It will now be updated and published each week on their official website.

1. Kazuki Higa

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

2. Shaun Norris

Tour: Sunshine Tour

3. Sihwan Kim

Tour: Asian Tour

4. Jediah Morgan

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

5. Cam Smith

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

6. Adam Scott

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

7. Min Woo Lee

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

8. Thriston Lawrence

Tour: Sunshine Tour

9. Scott Vincent

Tour: Asian Tour

10. Sam Kaewkanjana

Tour: Asian Tour

11. Oliver Bekker

Tour: Sunshine Tour

12. Rikuya Hoshino

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

13. Yuto Katsuragawa

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

14. Bio Kim

Tour: Asian Tour

15. Makumu Horikawa

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

16. Tomoharu Otsuki

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

17.:Chan Kim

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

18. Phachara Khongwatmai

Tour: Asian Tour

19. Hiroshi Iwata

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

20. Jason Scrivener

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

21. Aguri Iwasaki

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

22. Riki Kawamoto

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

23. Ockie Strydom

Tour: Sunshine Tour

24. Jazz Janewattanaond

Tour: Asian Tour

25. Louis De Jager

Tour: Sunshine Tour

26. Ryo Ishikawa

Tour: Japan Golf Tour

27. Nitthorn Thippong

Tour: Asian Tour

28. Chan Shih-Chang

Tour: Asian Tour

29. Clement Sordet

Tour: Sunshine Tour

30. Jaco Prinsloo

Tour: Sunshine Tour

31. Travis Smyth

Tour: Asian Tour

32. Albert Venter

Tour: Sunshine Tour

33. Dylan Mostert

Tour: Sunshine Tour

34. David Micheluzzi

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

35. Jaydeh Schaper

Tour: Sunshine Tour

36. Sarit Suwannarut

Tour: Asian Tour

37. Andrew Martin

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

38. Haydn Barron

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

39. Deyen Lawson

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

40. Aaron Wilkin

Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

