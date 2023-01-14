Create

OWGR introduces new ranking list to identify talent from smaller tours

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jan 14, 2023 12:16 PM IST
OWGR introduces new ranking list

OWGR has introduced a brand new ranking list designed to identify the latent talent of players around the globe.

The International Federation Rankings will rank emerging golfers competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Sunshine Tour, the Asian Tour, and the Japan Golf Tour.

The Governing Board of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) today announces the launch of the International Federation of PGA Tours Ranking List (International Federation Ranking List).Read more here - owgr.com/news/the-inter…#OWGR#OfficialWorldGolfRanking https://t.co/wMZk9T1uZ1

The list will include ten players from each of these championship tours, based on their order of merit. The top four from the previous season on each of these tours will take the top four positions in the Federation rankings, emphasizing players' achievements. The other 36 spots will be filled based on the golfer's rankings in OWGR and Order of Merit.

The new ranking list is specially designed to allow players to highlight their talent at the international level. Announcing the new list, OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson said:

"“OWGR is delighted by the creation of the International Federation Ranking List offered as a tool for events to identify and reward with playing opportunities those high-performing players who regularly compete on these Tours."

He went on to say:

"We look forward to the list facilitating the further enhancement of the global player pathways being created by its member organizations and tours. "

Officials have released the first list, which includes the top 40 players from all four tours. It will now be updated and published each week on their official website.

OWGR introduces International Federation Ranking List

1. Kazuki Higa

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

2. Shaun Norris

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

3. Sihwan Kim

  • Tour: Asian Tour

4. Jediah Morgan

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

5. Cam Smith

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

6. Adam Scott

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

7. Min Woo Lee

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

8. Thriston Lawrence

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

9. Scott Vincent

  • Tour: Asian Tour

10. Sam Kaewkanjana

  • Tour: Asian Tour

11. Oliver Bekker

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

12. Rikuya Hoshino

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

13. Yuto Katsuragawa

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

14. Bio Kim

  • Tour: Asian Tour

15. Makumu Horikawa

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

16. Tomoharu Otsuki

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

17.:Chan Kim

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

18. Phachara Khongwatmai

  • Tour: Asian Tour

19. Hiroshi Iwata

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

20. Jason Scrivener

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

21. Aguri Iwasaki

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

22. Riki Kawamoto

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

23. Ockie Strydom

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

24. Jazz Janewattanaond

  • Tour: Asian Tour

25. Louis De Jager

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

26. Ryo Ishikawa

  • Tour: Japan Golf Tour

27. Nitthorn Thippong

  • Tour: Asian Tour

28. Chan Shih-Chang

  • Tour: Asian Tour

29. Clement Sordet

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

30. Jaco Prinsloo

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

31. Travis Smyth

  • Tour: Asian Tour

32. Albert Venter

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

33. Dylan Mostert

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

34. David Micheluzzi

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

35. Jaydeh Schaper

  • Tour: Sunshine Tour

36. Sarit Suwannarut

  • Tour: Asian Tour

37. Andrew Martin

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

38. Haydn Barron

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

39. Deyen Lawson

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

40. Aaron Wilkin

  • Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia

