OWGR introduces new ranking list to identify talent from smaller tours

OWGR has introduced a brand new ranking list designed to identify the latent talent of players around the globe.
The International Federation Rankings will rank emerging golfers competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Sunshine Tour, the Asian Tour, and the Japan Golf Tour.
The list will include ten players from each of these championship tours, based on their order of merit. The top four from the previous season on each of these tours will take the top four positions in the Federation rankings, emphasizing players' achievements. The other 36 spots will be filled based on the golfer's rankings in OWGR and Order of Merit.
The new ranking list is specially designed to allow players to highlight their talent at the international level. Announcing the new list, OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson said:
"“OWGR is delighted by the creation of the International Federation Ranking List offered as a tool for events to identify and reward with playing opportunities those high-performing players who regularly compete on these Tours."
He went on to say:
"We look forward to the list facilitating the further enhancement of the global player pathways being created by its member organizations and tours. "
Officials have released the first list, which includes the top 40 players from all four tours. It will now be updated and published each week on their official website.
1. Kazuki Higa
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
2. Shaun Norris
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
3. Sihwan Kim
- Tour: Asian Tour
4. Jediah Morgan
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
5. Cam Smith
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
6. Adam Scott
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
7. Min Woo Lee
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
8. Thriston Lawrence
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
9. Scott Vincent
- Tour: Asian Tour
10. Sam Kaewkanjana
- Tour: Asian Tour
11. Oliver Bekker
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
12. Rikuya Hoshino
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
13. Yuto Katsuragawa
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
14. Bio Kim
- Tour: Asian Tour
15. Makumu Horikawa
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
16. Tomoharu Otsuki
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
17.:Chan Kim
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
18. Phachara Khongwatmai
- Tour: Asian Tour
19. Hiroshi Iwata
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
20. Jason Scrivener
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
21. Aguri Iwasaki
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
22. Riki Kawamoto
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
23. Ockie Strydom
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
24. Jazz Janewattanaond
- Tour: Asian Tour
25. Louis De Jager
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
26. Ryo Ishikawa
- Tour: Japan Golf Tour
27. Nitthorn Thippong
- Tour: Asian Tour
28. Chan Shih-Chang
- Tour: Asian Tour
29. Clement Sordet
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
30. Jaco Prinsloo
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
31. Travis Smyth
- Tour: Asian Tour
32. Albert Venter
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
33. Dylan Mostert
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
34. David Micheluzzi
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
35. Jaydeh Schaper
- Tour: Sunshine Tour
36. Sarit Suwannarut
- Tour: Asian Tour
37. Andrew Martin
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
38. Haydn Barron
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
39. Deyen Lawson
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia
40. Aaron Wilkin
- Tour: PGA Tour of Australasia