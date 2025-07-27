Padraig Harrington joins Gary Player in an exclusive club following his victory at the ISPS Handa Senior Open

Padraig Harrington just made waves by winning the ISPS Handa Senior Open held at Sunningdale Old Course, United Kingdom. The golfer's victory has also earned him a record similar to what Gary Players achieved in his career.Harrington started playing in the $2,850,000 golf tournament at UK almost a month after clinching the US Senior Open title at The Broadmoor Golf Club. After four rounds of play, Harrington clinched the Senior Open title with a total 16 under par 264.Following his accolade today, Padraig Harrington now becomes the fifth player in history to win both The Open Championship and Senior Open Championship titles. Gary Player accomplished a similar feat in 1997 when he won the Senior Open.The 62-year old Player won the playoff over John Bland to win his ninth senior Major title. Harrington joins the exclusive club that features Gary Player, Darren Clarke, Tom Watson and Bob Charles. Champions Tour shared a congratulatory post on X:&quot;The fifth man to win @TheOpen and The Senior Open! Padraig Harrington is the champion at Sunningdale! 🏆&quot;Harrington started off his final round with an impressive eagle on par 5 hole 1. This feat was followed by consistent pars over the following four holes of the front nine. He then scored a birdie on par 4 hole 6.Padraig Harrington ended the front nine with a bogey on par 3 hole 8 and a birdie on par 4 hole 9. He shot pars through the first four holes in the back nine before carding a birdie on par 5 hole 14. The golfer scored another bogey on par 4 hole 17.The golfer ended the final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open with 3 under par 67, beating Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard with a three-stroke margin.Padraig Harrington shares his feelings after adding another feather to his Senior Tour crownPadraig Harrington outshined the whole field at Sunningdale following his steady and calculated performance. Having won both the British and Senior Open titles, the pro was quite happy with the achievement.While talking to the media in the post-tournament conference, Harrington admitted that winning the Senior Open was satisfying (quoted by Irish Times):&quot;As you get older, you realise a lot of things is legacy and what you’ve done. You want to do things that stand out, and having won a real Open, coming out, winning the Senior Open, it adds a validation. It’s certainly satisfying to do it, to extend your career that way.&quot;Harrington also explained how the feeling is special for him.&quot;I’m kind of on a high of winning, but then there will be that deep sense of satisfaction knowing that you’ve done both.&quot;Harrington's ISPS Handa Senior Open win comes right after his victory at this year's US Senior Open Championship at Colorado Springs.