“Padraig Harrington has lots of opinions”: Roger Maltbie sheds light into heated exchange at the U.S Senior PGA

Roger Maltbie has addressed his heated on-air confrontation with Padraig Harrington during the 2025 US Senior Open at Broadmoor East Course in Colorado Springs. The incident began during Thursday’s opening round when Harrington pulled his tee shot into the trees on the par-4 15th hole.

As Harrington, his caddie Ronan Flood, marshals, and officials searched for the ball within the three-minute limit, Maltbie, NBC’s on-course reporter, stayed on the edge of the tree line.

Maltbie later explained that his producer had instructed him to stay ready for a live report and not enter the trees:

“I can’t do it from inside the thick of the trees. So I stayed outside, and then [Harrington] walked near me and he said, ‘You could help search for the ball,’ and I just didn’t respond," Maltbie told GOLF.com.

Harrington ultimately lost the ball and made a bogey after returning to the tee. Tensions continued on the next hole when Harrington’s caddie, Flood was heard telling Maltbie’s spotter to “piss off” for looking into Harrington’s bag to check the club selection.

The situation escalated further on Friday after Harrington completed his second round. Maltbie approached him near the scoring area to explain his side of the story, leading to a now-viral exchange. In video footage of the exchange captured by local reporter Brett Forrest, Maltbie could be heard saying:

“So I should have disobeyed my producer?”

To this, Padraig Harrington responded:

“You’ve played golf all your life. You understand. You don’t stand looking at somebody looking for a golf ball.”

Maltbie later reflected on the argument, saying Harrington repeatedly told him:

“It’s poor etiquette. It’s golf etiquette to help somebody in search for a ball, and that I should know better after the years of playing.”

While Maltbie admitted frustration with the situation, he also said he respects Harrington’s strong opinions, calling them part of his personality:

“Padraig Harrington has lots of opinions, and some of them are quite contrary to what most people think, which is part of his charm.”

Padraig Harrington is chasing his second US Senior Open title. After 36 holes at the Broadmoor, he held the lead at 8-under-par.

How did Padraig Harrington perform in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open?

Padraig Harrington continued his solid run at the 2025 U.S. Senior Open with another 3-under 67 on Friday. Starting from the 10th tee, he made six birdies and three bogeys to stay tied for the lead after 36 holes.

Here’s a hole-by-hole look at his Round 2 performance:

Hole 10 (Par 4): Birdie (3)

Birdie (3) Hole 11 (Par 4): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 12 (Par 3): Birdie (2)

Birdie (2) Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie (3)

Birdie (3) Hole 14 (Par 4): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 15 (Par 4): Bogey (5)

Bogey (5) Hole 16 (Par 3): Par (3)

Par (3) Hole 17 (Par 4): Birdie (3)

Birdie (3) Hole 18 (Par 4): Par (4)

IN Total: 31 (-3)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 2 (Par 4): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 3 (Par 5): Birdie (4)

Birdie (4) Hole 4 (Par 3): Bogey (4)

Bogey (4) Hole 5 (Par 4): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 6 (Par 4): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 7 (Par 4): Bogey (5)

Bogey (5) Hole 8 (Par 3): Par (3)

Par (3) Hole 9 (Par 5): Birdie (4)

OUT Total: 36 (Even)

Round 2 Total: 67 (-3)

