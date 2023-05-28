Padraig Harrington maintains lead at the Senior PGA Championship despite his ‘costly’ bathroom break

Padraig Harrington extended his lead at the 2023 PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday, May 27. He will enter the last round with one-stroke lead over Steve Stricker.
During the third round, Harrington hilariously dealt with restroom troubles. The Irish golfer dashed to the restroom before hitting a shot on the 16th hole at the PGA Frisco in Dallas.
Speaking about the mishap, he said:
"Sixteeen came out of nowhere. So, essentially, I went in the toilet. The door was locked. Took me a few minutes to realize there wasn't somebody in there, another while to get the door open. As we are on the Champions Tour, I had the longest pee ever. And then I kind of rushed down the fairway and hit my shot."
When he returned, Harrington hit a bad shot that landed in a penalty area. He ended up making a double bogey on the hole.
Harrington went on to talk about the final round scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28. Adding to his statement, he said:
“In the end of the day we all play for that buzz coming down Sunday evening in with a chance at winning, trying to manage our game, our thoughts. And it is really our thoughts, what we're thinking, good, bad, indifferent. And that's why we do it."
Harrington added:
"We put ourselves out there and you would love in a perfect world that there was no drama in it, but the likelihood is at some stage tomorrow it will be a bit of drama and we'll have to figure it out.”
2023 Senior PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard
Here is the 2023 Senior PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard:
- 1. Padraig Harrington
- 2. Steve Stricker
- 3. Stewart Cink
