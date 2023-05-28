Create

Padraig Harrington maintains lead at the Senior PGA Championship despite his ‘costly’ bathroom break

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 28, 2023 05:37 GMT
Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington (Image via PGA of America/Sam Hodde)

Padraig Harrington extended his lead at the 2023 PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday, May 27. He will enter the last round with one-stroke lead over Steve Stricker.

During the third round, Harrington hilariously dealt with restroom troubles. The Irish golfer dashed to the restroom before hitting a shot on the 16th hole at the PGA Frisco in Dallas.

Speaking about the mishap, he said:

"Sixteeen came out of nowhere. So, essentially, I went in the toilet. The door was locked. Took me a few minutes to realize there wasn't somebody in there, another while to get the door open. As we are on the Champions Tour, I had the longest pee ever. And then I kind of rushed down the fairway and hit my shot."

When he returned, Harrington hit a bad shot that landed in a penalty area. He ended up making a double bogey on the hole.

Harrington went on to talk about the final round scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28. Adding to his statement, he said:

“In the end of the day we all play for that buzz coming down Sunday evening in with a chance at winning, trying to manage our game, our thoughts. And it is really our thoughts, what we're thinking, good, bad, indifferent. And that's why we do it."

Harrington added:

"We put ourselves out there and you would love in a perfect world that there was no drama in it, but the likelihood is at some stage tomorrow it will be a bit of drama and we'll have to figure it out.”

2023 Senior PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Senior PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard:

  • 1. Padraig Harrington
  • 2. Steve Stricker
  • 3. Stewart Cink
  • T4. Y.E. Yang
  • T4. Robert Karlsson
  • T4. Darren Clarke
  • 7. Steven Alker
  • T8. Miguel Angel Jimenez
  • T8. Adilson da Silva
  • T8. Katsuyama Miyamoto
  • T11. Steve Flesch
  • T11. Colin Montgomerie
  • T11. David Toms
  • T11. Alex Cejka
  • T11. Stephan Ames
  • T16. Vijay Singh
  • T16. Marco Dawson
  • T18. Scott Dunlap
  • T18. David Branshaw
  • T18. Scott McCarron
  • T18. K.J Choi
  • T22. Justin Leonard
  • T22. Shaun Micheel
  • T22. Thomas Bjorn
  • T22. Kevin Sutherland
  • T26. Chris DiMarco
  • T26. Thongchai Jaidee
  • T26. Ken Tanigawa
  • T29. Ken Duke
  • T29. Charlie Wi
  • T31. Jim Furyk
  • T31. David McKenzie
  • T31. Retief Goosen
  • T31. Lee Jenzen
  • T31. Bernhard Langer
  • T31. Dicky Pride
  • T31. Michael Jonzon
  • T31. Timothy O'Neal
  • T39. Kenny Perry
  • T39. Cameron Doan
  • T39. Paul Stankowski
  • T39. Arjun Atwal
  • T43. Glen Day
  • T43. Ernie Els
  • T43. Paul Broadhurst
  • T43. Harrison Frazar
  • T43. Mark Hensby
  • T43. Philip Price
  • T43. Mike Weir
  • T43. Mark Brown
  • T43. Ricardo Gonzalez
  • T52. Clark Dennis
  • T52. Jerry Kelly
  • T52. Hiroyuki Fujita
  • T55. Billy Andrade
  • T55. Bob Estes
  • T55. Rod Pampling
  • T55. Corey Pavin
  • T55. Tim Weinhart
  • T55. Dave McNabb
  • T61. Keiichiro Fukabori
  • T61. Rocco Mediate
  • T61. Jeff Schmid
  • T61. Richard Green
  • T61. Jeff Brehaut
  • T61. Emanuele Canonica
  • T67. Davis Love III
  • T67. Michael Allen
  • T67. Simon P.Brown
  • T70. Willie Wood
  • T70. Tom Grills
  • T70. James Kingston
  • T73. Mike Genovese
  • T73. Jeff Maggert
  • T73. Chad Proehl
  • 76. Bob Sowards
  • 77. Tim Fleming
  • T78. Gary Wolstenholme
  • T78. Cameron Beckman
  • T78. Wes Short, Jr.
  • 81. Tracy Phillips

