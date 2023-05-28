Padraig Harrington maintains lead at the Senior PGA Championship despite his ‘costly’ bathroom break

Padraig Harrington extended his lead at the 2023 PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday, May 27. He will enter the last round with one-stroke lead over Steve Stricker.

During the third round, Harrington hilariously dealt with restroom troubles. The Irish golfer dashed to the restroom before hitting a shot on the 16th hole at the PGA Frisco in Dallas.

Speaking about the mishap, he said:

"Sixteeen came out of nowhere. So, essentially, I went in the toilet. The door was locked. Took me a few minutes to realize there wasn't somebody in there, another while to get the door open. As we are on the Champions Tour, I had the longest pee ever. And then I kind of rushed down the fairway and hit my shot."

When he returned, Harrington hit a bad shot that landed in a penalty area. He ended up making a double bogey on the hole.

Harrington went on to talk about the final round scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28. Adding to his statement, he said:

“In the end of the day we all play for that buzz coming down Sunday evening in with a chance at winning, trying to manage our game, our thoughts. And it is really our thoughts, what we're thinking, good, bad, indifferent. And that's why we do it."

Harrington added:

"We put ourselves out there and you would love in a perfect world that there was no drama in it, but the likelihood is at some stage tomorrow it will be a bit of drama and we'll have to figure it out.”

2023 Senior PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Senior PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard:

1. Padraig Harrington

2. Steve Stricker

3. Stewart Cink

T4. Y.E. Yang

T4. Robert Karlsson

T4. Darren Clarke

7. Steven Alker

T8. Miguel Angel Jimenez

T8. Adilson da Silva

T8. Katsuyama Miyamoto

T11. Steve Flesch

T11. Colin Montgomerie

T11. David Toms

T11. Alex Cejka

T11. Stephan Ames

T16. Vijay Singh

T16. Marco Dawson

T18. Scott Dunlap

T18. David Branshaw

T18. Scott McCarron

T18. K.J Choi

T22. Justin Leonard

T22. Shaun Micheel

T22. Thomas Bjorn

T22. Kevin Sutherland

T26. Chris DiMarco

T26. Thongchai Jaidee

T26. Ken Tanigawa

T29. Ken Duke

T29. Charlie Wi

T31. Jim Furyk

T31. David McKenzie

T31. Retief Goosen

T31. Lee Jenzen

T31. Bernhard Langer

T31. Dicky Pride

T31. Michael Jonzon

T31. Timothy O'Neal

T39. Kenny Perry

T39. Cameron Doan

T39. Paul Stankowski

T39. Arjun Atwal

T43. Glen Day

T43. Ernie Els

T43. Paul Broadhurst

T43. Harrison Frazar

T43. Mark Hensby

T43. Philip Price

T43. Mike Weir

T43. Mark Brown

T43. Ricardo Gonzalez

T52. Clark Dennis

T52. Jerry Kelly

T52. Hiroyuki Fujita

T55. Billy Andrade

T55. Bob Estes

T55. Rod Pampling

T55. Corey Pavin

T55. Tim Weinhart

T55. Dave McNabb

T61. Keiichiro Fukabori

T61. Rocco Mediate

T61. Jeff Schmid

T61. Richard Green

T61. Jeff Brehaut

T61. Emanuele Canonica

T67. Davis Love III

T67. Michael Allen

T67. Simon P.Brown

T70. Willie Wood

T70. Tom Grills

T70. James Kingston

T73. Mike Genovese

T73. Jeff Maggert

T73. Chad Proehl

76. Bob Sowards

77. Tim Fleming

T78. Gary Wolstenholme

T78. Cameron Beckman

T78. Wes Short, Jr.

81. Tracy Phillips

Poll : 0 votes