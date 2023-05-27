Who is Padraig Harrington? Everything you need to know about the Senior PGA Tour star

Padraig Harrington, a name synonymous with golfing prowess, has captivated audiences all over the world with his exceptional talent and persistent devotion for the game.

Harrington's illustrious career as an Irish professional golfer, who has made his impact on the European Tour, PGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions, has been highlighted by three major titles, including The Open Championship in 2007 and 2008, as well as the PGA Championship in 2008.

Padraig Harrington's achievements to the sport are indisputable, with over 300 weeks in the Top-10 of the global rankings and a career-high standing of third in July 2008. Notably, from 1999 to 2010, he was a member of six straight European Ryder Cup teams.

As the Senior PGA Championship progresses, Harrington's presence on the leaderboard has drawn attention, laying the groundwork for an exciting display of his enduring skill.

Furthermore, he is slated to be inducted into the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024, confirming his legendary standing in the sport.

Padraig Harrington's performance in Senior PGA Championship so far

The Senior PGA Championship, one of the most famous senior professional golf competitions, is presently underway, enthralling fans and aficionados alike. Padraig Harrington, a seasoned golfer, has emerged as the tournament's frontrunner, demonstrating his excellent skills on the course.

Harrington and other top champions will be contested at the prestigious Fields Ranch East course from May 25th to 28th, 2023. The lush fairways and difficult greens have set the stage for a fierce duel among some of the world's top senior golfers.

The Senior PGA Championship attracts elite talent and provides an entertaining display of golfing excellence, with a total payout of $3,500,000.

Padraig Harrington has demonstrated outstanding performance as the players compete for victory, proving his mastery of the game and establishing himself at the top of the leaderboard.

Here is the leaderboard of Senior PGA Championship Day 2:

1. Padraig Harrington

2. Katsuyama Miyamoto

3. Stewart Cink

4. Steve Stricker

T5. Y.E. Yang

T5. Adilson da Silva

T5. Alex Cejka

T5. Darren Clarke

T9. Miguel Angel Jimenez

T9. Steven Alker

T9. Marco Dawson

T12. Retief Goosen

T12. David Toms

T12. Stephen Ames

T15. Chris DiMarco

T15. David Branshaw

T15. Colin Morikawa

T15. Robert Kartsson

T19. Steven Flesch

T19. Lee Janzen

T19. Scott MaCarron

T19. Rocco Mediate

T19. Shaun Michael

T19. Thomas Bjorn

T19. Vijay Singh

T19. Paul Stankowski

T27. Glen Day

T27. Jerry Kelly

T27. Bernhard Langer

T27. Justin Leonard

T27. Richard Green

T27. Hiroyuki Fujita

T27. K.J Choi

T27. Charlie Wu

T35. Bob Estes

T35. Paul Broadhust

T35. Ken Tanjgasa

T35. Timothy O'Neal

T39. Clark Dennis

T39. Gary Wolstenholme

T39. Harrison Frazar

T39. Mark Hensby

T39. Rod Pampling

T39. Corey Pavin

T39. Phillip Price

T39. Dicky Pride

T39. Cameron Doan

T39. Kevin Sutherland

T39. Mike Weir

T39. Tom Grills

T39. Arjun Atwal

T39. Ricardo Gonzalez

T39. James Kingston

T39. Dave McNabb

