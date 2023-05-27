Who is Padraig Harrington? Everything you need to know about the Senior PGA Tour star

Padraig Harrington, a name synonymous with golfing prowess, has captivated audiences all over the world with his exceptional talent and persistent devotion for the game.
Harrington's illustrious career as an Irish professional golfer, who has made his impact on the European Tour, PGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions, has been highlighted by three major titles, including The Open Championship in 2007 and 2008, as well as the PGA Championship in 2008.
Padraig Harrington's achievements to the sport are indisputable, with over 300 weeks in the Top-10 of the global rankings and a career-high standing of third in July 2008. Notably, from 1999 to 2010, he was a member of six straight European Ryder Cup teams.
As the Senior PGA Championship progresses, Harrington's presence on the leaderboard has drawn attention, laying the groundwork for an exciting display of his enduring skill.
Furthermore, he is slated to be inducted into the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024, confirming his legendary standing in the sport.
Padraig Harrington's performance in Senior PGA Championship so far
The Senior PGA Championship, one of the most famous senior professional golf competitions, is presently underway, enthralling fans and aficionados alike. Padraig Harrington, a seasoned golfer, has emerged as the tournament's frontrunner, demonstrating his excellent skills on the course.
Harrington and other top champions will be contested at the prestigious Fields Ranch East course from May 25th to 28th, 2023. The lush fairways and difficult greens have set the stage for a fierce duel among some of the world's top senior golfers.
The Senior PGA Championship attracts elite talent and provides an entertaining display of golfing excellence, with a total payout of $3,500,000.
Padraig Harrington has demonstrated outstanding performance as the players compete for victory, proving his mastery of the game and establishing himself at the top of the leaderboard.
Here is the leaderboard of Senior PGA Championship Day 2:
- 1. Padraig Harrington
- 2. Katsuyama Miyamoto
- 3. Stewart Cink
- 4. Steve Stricker
- T5. Y.E. Yang
- T5. Adilson da Silva
- T5. Alex Cejka
- T5. Darren Clarke
- T9. Miguel Angel Jimenez
- T9. Steven Alker
- T9. Marco Dawson
- T12. Retief Goosen
- T12. David Toms
- T12. Stephen Ames
- T15. Chris DiMarco
- T15. David Branshaw
- T15. Colin Morikawa
- T15. Robert Kartsson
- T19. Steven Flesch
- T19. Lee Janzen
- T19. Scott MaCarron
- T19. Rocco Mediate
- T19. Shaun Michael
- T19. Thomas Bjorn
- T19. Vijay Singh
- T19. Paul Stankowski
- T27. Glen Day
- T27. Jerry Kelly
- T27. Bernhard Langer
- T27. Justin Leonard
- T27. Richard Green
- T27. Hiroyuki Fujita
- T27. K.J Choi
- T27. Charlie Wu
- T35. Bob Estes
- T35. Paul Broadhust
- T35. Ken Tanjgasa
- T35. Timothy O'Neal
- T39. Clark Dennis
- T39. Gary Wolstenholme
- T39. Harrison Frazar
- T39. Mark Hensby
- T39. Rod Pampling
- T39. Corey Pavin
- T39. Phillip Price
- T39. Dicky Pride
- T39. Cameron Doan
- T39. Kevin Sutherland
- T39. Mike Weir
- T39. Tom Grills
- T39. Arjun Atwal
- T39. Ricardo Gonzalez
- T39. James Kingston
- T39. Dave McNabb