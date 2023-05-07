Stewart Cink, the 48-year-old professional golfer, and his caddie wife Lisa have been making headlines at the Wells Fargo Championship. Not only is Cink currently in contention for the tournament, but he's also been getting a lot of attention for having his wife as his caddie. In an interview, Cink revealed what it's like to have his wife on the bag and how it's affected his game.

If he makes a particularly great shot, Lisa will give him a kiss. In an interview, they explained:

Stewart: “She’ll make a deal with me if I get a super-long putt inside three feet, she says I get a peck on the cheek. And if I make a long one it’s grabbing my butt cheek.” (Laughs)

Lisa: “You really just told him that.”

Stewart: “Either way, the cheeks get action.”

Lisa: “I can’t believe you just told him that. That’s lovely. We have no secrets.”

Stewart: “That’ll be my goal this weekend, is to get one very public …”

Lisa: “Oh, good.”

It's a unique team setup that has garnered a lot of attention, but Stewart believes it's been beneficial for his game.

Lisa and Stewart have been married for over 20 years, and Lisa has been a supportive figure in his golfing career since the beginning. She would often travel with him to tournaments and be there to support him through the ups and downs.

However, when Stewart was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Lisa had to step away from her own golfing career to be there for him. During that time, she started to take an interest in caddying, and the two began to work together. Lisa would caddie for Stewart in practice rounds, and eventually, they decided to take it to the next level and have her caddie for him in tournaments.

The Benefits of Having Lisa as His Caddie

Having Lisa as his caddie has brought many benefits to Stewart's game. For starters, Lisa knows Stewart's game inside and out. She knows his strengths and weaknesses, his tendencies, and how he reacts under pressure. This knowledge allows her to provide invaluable advice and support during rounds.

Another benefit of having Lisa on the bag is the communication between the two. They have an excellent rapport, and Stewart trusts Lisa's judgment completely.

The Attention and Criticism They've Received

While many people have been supportive of the Cinks' unique setup, there have also been some critics. Some people believe that having Lisa as his caddy is unprofessional, while others think that it puts too much pressure on their relationship.

However, Stewart and Lisa have been quick to dismiss these criticisms.

