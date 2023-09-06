Padraig Harrington tees off with his furry companions at 2023 Irish Open Pro-Am

Veteran golfer Padraig Harrington decided to show up for the 2023 Irish Open Pro-Am in spectacular fashion. The 52-year old is quite the celebrity for a Pro-Am championship and he walked like one when he was accompanied by his 2 most loyal companions.

Harrington was accompanied by his 2 dogs Wilson and Setanta while making his way on the golf course. Additionally, both of his furry companions had an official clearance by the authorities and even wore badges around their necks. The 52-year old was seen walking the fairways with his pair of Bernese Mountain dogs strolling alongside him.

The video of his dogs walking alongside him went viral instantly on social media and Padraig Harrington was applauded for his treatment of pets. The PGA Tour golfer is smitten by his furry companions and often posts pictures of them on Instagram. Furthermore, he has also shared the entire journey of both the dogs since they were extremely young.

Padraig Harrington stood out for his Irish Open previews at the K Club Golf Course. He will hope to stand out again when he tees off tomorrow for the first round of the DP World Tour event.

Padraig Harrington showers massive support for Luke Donald and Team Europe for Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is mere days away as some of the best golfers in the world prepare for the most-awaited finale of the season. Padraig Harrington had massive praise for his Team Europe and believes this can be the year they take back the Ryder Cup crown.

Harrington believes Europe has a great pool of players and was instantly amazed by the young rookies featuring for Team Europe. Additionally, he also believes that this team represents the dominant era of the 70s and 80s when they were technically the best in the world. Speaking to Golf Week, Harrington added,

“I think Europe is very strong this year. I think we’re back."

“I believe we’re back to the ’80s, the ’70s where our top players are actually the best players in the world.”

Sadly, Harrington didn't get the call up for Team Europe this year. However, the Irish golfer is confident with the chosen pool of players and believes they have a strong chance for victory.