Padraig Harrington wins the Hoag Classic 2024 on the Champions Tour

Padraig Harrington clinched the Hoag Classic 2024, concluding on Sunday, March 24, at the Newport Beach Country Club. The PGA Champions Tour event, held from March 22 to 24, witnessed Harrington's triumph by a one-stroke victory over Thongchai Jaidee. He shot 63, 67, and 69 over the three days.

Miguel Angel Jimenez secured a solo third place, followed by Stephen Ames, with Jerry Kelly securing the fifth spot on the leaderboard in a tie with K.J. Choi. Harrington's victory earned him $300,000 in prize money.

Padraig Harrington commenced his Hoag Classic outing on Friday, March 22, with a birdie on the first hole. He continued with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back, scoring an impressive 8-under 63.

Harrington started the second round strongly with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes but faced a setback with a bogey on the fifth hole. Despite encountering difficulties, including another bogey on the 14th, he recovered remarkably with an eagle on the following hole.

Padraig Harrington concluded Saturday's round with a score of 67 with four birdies, two bogeys, and one eagle. He shot a birdie on the third hole in the third round but faced a double bogey on the next.

Padraig Harrington managed six birdies alongside two double bogeys in the third round, ultimately settling for a score of 2-under 69. This victory marked his sixth triumph on the Champions Tour.

2024 Hoag Classic leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Hoag Classic:

1. Padraig Harrington: -14

2. Thongchai Jaidee: -13

3. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -12

4. Stephen Ames: -11

T5. Jerry Kelly: -10

T5. K.J. Choi: -10

7. Steve Stricker: -9

8. Ricardo Gonzalez: -8

T9. David Bransdon: -7

T9. Paul Goydos: -7

T11. Tim Petrovic: -6

T11. Retief Goosen: -6

T11. Heath Slocum: -6

T11. Y.E. Yang: -6

T15. Steve Allan: -5

T15. Billy Mayfair: -5

T15. Charlie Wi: -5

T15. Steven Alker: -5

T15. José María Olazábal: -5

T15. Darren Clarke: -5

T15 . Doug Barron: -5

T15. Ken Tanigawa: -5

T15. Bob Estes: -5

T15. Alex Cejka: -5

T15. Woody Austin: -5

T15. Paul Broadhurst: -5

T27. Vijay Singh: -4

T27. Brett Quigley: -4

T27. Brian Gay: -4

T27. Kevin Sutherland: -4

T27. Harry Rudolph: -4

T27. Richard Green: -4

T33. Greg Chalmers: -3

T33. Chris DiMarco: -3

T33. Rod Pampling: -3

T33. Ernie Els: -3

T33. Jim Furyk: -3

T38. Paul Stankowski: -2

T38. Todd Fischer: -2

T38. Scott Verplank: -2

T38. Steve Flesch: -2

T42. Mario Tiziani: -1

T42. Mike Weir: -1

T42. Billy Andrade: -1

T42. Scott Parel: -1

T42. Dicky Pride: -1

T42. Joe Durant: -1

T48. Kent Jones: E

T48. Kirk Triplett: E

T48. Rocco Mediate: E

T48. Jeff Maggert: E

T48. Tom Pernice Jr.: E

T53. David Frost: +1

T53. Justin Leonard: +1

T53. Corey Pavin: +1

T53. Jay Haas: +1

T57. Tim Herron: +2

T57. Mark O'Meara: +2

T57. Michael Wright: +2

T57. Marco Dawson: +2

T57. Fred Funk: +2

T62. Boo Weekley: +3

T62. Tim O'Neal: +3

T62. David Duval: +3

T62. Stuart Appleby: +3

T66. Scott McCarron: +4

T66. Rob Labritz: +4

T66. Gene Sauers: +4

T66. Shane Bertsch: +4

T66. David Toms: +4

71. Lee Janzen: +5

72. Ken Duke: +6

73. Tom Lehman: +7

74. Mark Calcavecchia: +9

75. John Senden: +12

76. John Daly: +15