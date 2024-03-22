Watch: Padraig Harrington details and attempts to imitate Scottie Scheffler’s footwork

Padraig Harrington recently attempted to replicate Scottie Scheffler's footwork at the Hoag Classic 2024. The PGA Tour Champions event is set to commence with its inaugural round on Friday, March 22.

During a Thursday practice round, Harrington tried to imitate Scheffler's remarkable footwork.

"Modern players, when they come into impact their left foot, everything is posting up on this side like so, and they have a little bit of a drag back," Harrington observed, referencing how professional players move their legs back.

Harrington admired Scheffler's footwork, noting:

"He's got the hitch kick and pull back."

The Irish golfer remarked that only a few players can execute a "little bump back" while simultaneously moving both feet, and Scheffler is one of them.

The PGA Tour Champions shared a video of Harrington on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"Paddy Scheffler. @Padraig_H explains and attempts to imitate Scottie Scheffler’s footwork @HoagClassic."

Padraig Harrington is best known for sharing golf-related videos on his social media accounts. He maintains a substantial fan base across all social media platforms.

He is pretty active on YouTube, where he boasts 133K subscribers. Additionally, Harrington shares golf-related videos on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, where he has 226K and 129K followers, respectively.

Padraig Harrington says his online tips can help golfers reach single-figure handicap

Padraig Harrington made a surprising assertion during an interview with the media before the Hoag Classic. While addressing the press, the Irish golfer said he had always enjoyed coaching.

Harrington confessed that he enjoys participating in Pro-Am tournaments and offering valuable advice to amateur golfers. He expressed confidence in his ability to assist players in achieving at least a single-figure handicap with his online tips.

Speaking about giving online tips, Harrington said:

"I’ve always liked coaching... I actually really like playing my pro-am’s and giving a few tips out there. I think I should be able to get every golfer in the whole wide world to a single figure handicap. I think that’s a reasonable goal."

"It’s hard to be a scratch golfer. To get to nine, it’s not that hard. When I say it’s not that hard, there are some simple things you can do that can get there. That’s what my videos are mainly focused on. I’m really just trying to help the weekend warrior get to a level where if you are a single-figure golfer, you can walk into any clubhouse with your chest expanded," he added.

Padraig Harrington will tee off at this week's Hoag Classic, which will start on Friday, March 22, at 10:20 a.m. local time at Newport Beach County Club in California, USA.

Harrington will tee off in a group with Steven Alker and Miguel Angel Jimenez at 12:00 p.m. local time on Friday.