Paige Spiranac calls out analyst's 'weird take' on Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac reacted to golf analyst Brandel Chamblee's take on Bryson DeChambeau. The American golfer is preparing for this week's Ryder Cup, and ahead of that, he embroiled himself in a controversy.

Earlier this week, while live on the Golf Channel coverage, Chamblee slammed DeChambeau for talking about his YouTube channel in response to Rory McIlroy's comment about him. He called the LIV golfer a "captain's nightmare" for the Ryder Cup.

He said (via Bunkered):

"It’s one of the reasons he will be so difficult to get paired with. No doubt he is one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans, I’ve heard about them. He’s an odd duck when he’s trying to fit in with a team and he has so many bulletin board mistakes. I think he would be a captain’s nightmare.”

Spiranac reacted to the Chamblee comment on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She shared a strong message on her social media handle, which read:

"Brandel saying Bryson is a “captain’s nightmare” is such a weird take. He’s the perfect person for this type of team event. He gets the people going! Will be fun to watch his matches this week"

Earlier this week, in an interview with The Guardian, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy talked about Bryson DeChambeau, and he said:

"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others.”

DeChambeau was asked about McIlroy's comment ahead of the Ryder Cup, and in response, he said:

"All I’m trying to do is to inspire kids on YouTube. We’ve developed a big audience, I’m trying to focus on that train of thought, whatever Rory says and what not, I’m excited and I hope we have some good banter back and forth and if not and he wants to keep doing what he’s doing, no problem."

Bryson DeChambeau has around 2.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

US team captain Keegan Bradley opens up about Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Ryder Cup

In a pre-tournament press conference, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley talked about Bryson DeChambeau. He praised the fellow American and reflected on his impressive gameplay.

"Just his golfing ability alone is an X-factor for our team, but also, he's a really fiery player," Bradley said (via USA Today). "When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don't want guys to try to be something they're not. We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson."

Bryson DeChambeau is looking forward to his third appearance at the Ryder Cup. He enjoyed a phenomenal season on the LIV Golf and also recorded notable finishes in the Majors this season.

He won the Korea event and then was the runner-up in the Mexico City event. In the Majors, he was tied for second at the PGA Championship, T5 at the Masters, and T10 at the Open Championship.

