"Let's get rid of the Presidents Cup" - Paige Spiranac says 'LIV vs PGA Tour' would be a better competition

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is set to begin on September 22. The competition, which will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a hot topic as it comes amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry.

Ahead of the event, golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac feels the Presidents Cups should be canceled.

Spiranac is among the most popular voices in golf, with over 3.6 million followers on Instagram. She often makes it a point to weigh in on debates in the golf world. The influencer, who is often on the receiving end of criticism for her hot takes, said that she would get rid of the Presidents Cup and replace it with a LIV Golf vs PGA Tour event.

Spiranac's ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee’ podcast has a religious following. The golfer-turned-content creator shares her views on various topics in the sports world. She recently dwelled on the LIV Golf vs PGA Tour debate and said that the controversial Saudi-backed league was not to blame.

Although she took a neutral stand, Spiranac asked the PGA Tour fanatics to tolerate the rival league. Spiranac also addressed Rory McIlroy’s comments against LIV golfers.

The Irish golfer took on the Saudi-backed league and said that the LIV Golf players shouldn’t be allowed to play in other international competitions. McIlroy slammed Greg Norman's LIV Golf Tour and said that he didn’t want any players from it on the course he plays.

It is safe to say that Spiranac found this fight ‘spicy’. The influencer called on officials to bin the Presidents Cup. She said that the competition played between the teams of the United States and the Internationals must be replaced with a LIV Golf vs PGA Tour team event.

Suggesting the idea on her podcast, Paige Spiranac said:

“Let's get rid of the Presidents Cup, let's do LIV vs PGA Tour… Can you imagine how electric that would be?”

While Spiranac’s idea seems interesting it’s not likely to happen. Recently, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman dismissed the possibility of a PGA Tour vs LIV Golf team contest.

Paige Spiranac’s wild proposal to change golf

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Paige Spiranac has suggested a new format for a golf event. Having called golf a 'male-dominated sport', Spiranac has continually pushed for more inclusivity. She recently opened up on the male-female disparity in the sport and said that she wishes to see male and female golfers together on the pitch.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Paige Spiranac proposed a new golf event format where men and women would play together. She went on to state that such an event would increase golf’s viewing figures as well.

The Colorado native further added that she would also like to see players from both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour compete in the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far