"People like bo*** and golf” - Paige Spiranac calls PGA Tour winner 'sexist' amid 'slow play' fiasco

Paige Spiranac got into a heated debate with former PGA Tour golfer Nate Lashley.

The golf influencer chastised Lashley for his criticism of her 'slow play' remark. Golfers, particularly Patrick Cantlay, were mercilessly mocked for their lethargic play in the final round of The Masters.

Despite the fact that the tournament ended successfully on April 9, the slow play has been the talk of the town since the Augusta event.

Paige Spiranac also chimed in with her thoughts and demanded that the situation be resolved. She shared a video on her Twitter account saying:

"They should be penalized. Slow play is unsportsmanlike and a form of cheating, I don't understand how this is not fixed yet.”

Nate Lashley jumped into the comment section to share his opinion on the slow play. He jotted:

"I don’t like slow play at all but these courses are very difficult and there is a lot on the line. If @PaigeSpiranac would have played professionally at a higher level she would understand but I don’t think most people are watching these videos to see what she has to say."

It irritated the golf influencer, who slammed the PGA Tour golfer on her podcast, "Playing a Round with Paige." She stated:

“So for Nate Lashley to be honestly quite sexist about it and to come after me when this was not that hot of a take, everyone is in agreement that slow play needs to be fixed, so it's not okay... and Nate Lashley, probably a slow player. He's probably the problem."

Paige Spiranac also took to her Twitter account to hit back at the golfer and wrote:

"I said Nate’s tweet was sexist on my podcast which is now causing a stir on twitter lol. Yes, I use my sex appeal to my advantage but that doesn’t invalidate my opinion.

"I share a similar stance on slow play as many top pros as well as many in golf media but he only decided to call me out and belittle my achievements in the process. It’s not about me showing my cleavage and getting upset when I’m called out by it. I’m upfront about my brand. Not my fault people like bo*** and golf. Both are wonderful."

Paige Spiranac shares facts about herself

Paige Spiranac recently tweeted some unknown facts about herself. She wrote:

"Hi new followers. My name is Paige and here’s some facts about me.

"I’m a scratch golfer and hate slow play.

"I started a job in media after I couldn’t hack it as a pro golfer.

"They are real and spectacular.

"I own who I am and never afraid to stand up for what I believe in.

Hope you enjoy following me and my great personality."

Paige Spiranac is currently busy with her new website, 'OnlyPaige.' She enjoys a tremendous fan base on social media where she frequently shares her pictures and golf content.

Spiranac has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, 860K on Twitter, and thousands of subscribers on YouTube.

