Paige Spiranac celebrates 31st birthday with new look

Paige Spiranac turned 31 on Tuesday, March 26, and to celebrate her birthday she showed off a new look. Paige Spiranac was seen with her new look on social media, where she gave tips on how to be better at golf.

Paige Spiranac changed back to her original hair color, going from blonde to brunette. The recent change comes as a positive move for Spiranac after her previous struggles with body shaming.

Expand Tweet

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, Paige Spiranac reminisced about the time people ruthlessly criticized her body. She spoke about the pressure that came with being an internet personality and the effect it had on her self-esteem:

“I recently posted a swing video from behind. And you could see a bit of cellulite, which is totally natural and normal. But on social media, sometimes it’s not because there’s this expectation to look a certain way. And you feel a pressure to be perfect. I didn’t use a smoothing filter, nothing. I just kind of let my body be as it is.”

Paige Spiranac highlights the importance of disconnecting to ensure her self-esteem is not affected

The golfer turned influencer has seen her fan following take a meteoric rise over the last few years. However, with the increase in rise also came an increase in haters and a lot of obstacles she had to tackle.

Spiranac said she finds disconnecting from the situation to be the best course of action:

"I'm so desensitized to what people say about me now because I've been doing this for a long time. One thing that really helped was disconnecting myself from what the situation is."

Spiranac said that people often judge her without completely getting to know her. However, she has continued to power on, and recently even started her very own business called OnlyPaige, where she provides updates about her life, answers Q and As, and gives golf tips.

Needless to say, Spiranac has been through a long journey to get where she is today. She said that she will continue to move forward with confidence.