Paige Spiranac details OnlyPaige's future as she joins new subscription-based platform to post 'exclusive' content

Paige Spiranac has officially announced she has joined a new subscription site, Passes, marking the end of her journey on OnlyPaige. The American social media sensation initially launched OnlyPaige in 2023 to share exclusive content, including golf content, videos and pictures.

Spiranac recently took to her social media accounts to announce her move to the new subscription site, Passes. She stated that all her content would now be available on the new site. Sharing the exciting news, Spiranac revealed that her new site would have more intriguing content and guaranteed it would be better than OnlyPaige.

still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/@_paige.renee

She also shared an update on OnlyPaige, indicating that it would no longer exist. She said (via her Instagram story):

"OnlyPaige is done. That would be no longer. This is the new site; everything will now be on Passes. This is a new subscription site; it's better than ever. So, you will not longer be able to go there. There would be no other exclusive subscription sites. This is the only one I will have."

However, fans who have subscribed to OnlyPaige need not worry, as the former golfer also revealed that users had received an email regarding the changes and how the new site would work for them.

Spiranac also detailed the new site’s tiers, saying (via Instagram story):

"When you first go to Passes, it might look expensive, but it's actually more affordable than OnlyPaige was. I have multiple tiers. The first tier is the golf tier for $5. The next tier is $10, exactly like OnlyPaige. You are getting the same amount of content as OnlyPaige, but the content is even better and has more perks."

Passes has just launched, and it already has 1.8K likes. Spiranac has already made nine posts at the time of writing.

Subscription details of Paige Spiranac's new subscription-based platform

Paige Spiranac's content on Passes is available for fans on a subscription basis. Four different tiers of membership are available for fans to subscribe to and enjoy her content.

The first tier, called Only Golf, costs just $5 per month. Using the pack, fans can access exclusive golf content, including golf pictures, golf course vlogs, instructions, and more.

The second tier is Par, which costs $10 per month and includes almost all of Spiranac's exclusive content. Birdie Tier costs $25 per month and includes all content and live streaming. Eagle Tier includes access to all wall content, live streams, and five-plus free DMs and DM freebies. It costs $100 per month.

In addition to her paid subscription site, Paige Spiranac is also very active on social media platforms and enjoys a fabulous fanbase. She has four million followers on Instagram and one million on X. She is also active on YouTube, where she has over 420K subscribers.

