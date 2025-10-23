Paige Spiranac dons a crop top as she shares advice on the "dreaded 50-70 yard bunker shot"

Paige Spiranac shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, October 23, giving her followers an easy trick for one of golf’s trickiest shots, the 50-70 yard bunker shot. She showed how a small change in club choice can make the shot much easier for players who struggle with distance and loft.In the video, Spiranac wore an off-white halter-neck crop top with a white skort as she lined up her shot. She suggested using a less lofted club, like a 50-degree wedge, pitching wedge, or even a 9-iron, while keeping the same swing technique. “It’s that easy,” she said, showing just how simple the adjustment can be.She captioned the video:“That dreaded 50-70 yard bunker shot isn’t that bad once you take a less lofted club!⛳️”Spiranac also encouraged experimenting with different clubs depending on the green, saying her go-to is a pitching wedge but she sometimes uses an 8 or 9-iron for longer approaches. The technique remains the same as a standard greenside bunker shot, but the club choice helps with distance control.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this month, Spiranac also revealed that she’s been working hard on improving her swing, posting a video from one of her practice rounds to keep fans updated on her progress. She captioned the clip:“Also I’ve been working really hard on my swing⛳️”A still taken from Paige Spiranac's X Post (via @PaigeSpiranac)Before fully embracing life as an influencer, Spiranac had a strong golf career. She played NCAA Division I golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. As a junior, she won five tournaments in Colorado and was ranked a top-20 world junior player. She also earned first-team All-American honors and a scholarship to Arizona.Spiranac competed briefly on the developmental Cactus Tour and claimed her only tour victory in May 2016 at Las Colinas Club in Arizona, defeating then top-ranked amateur Hannah O’Sullivan. She stepped away from professional golf due to the mental strain of competition but stayed connected to the sport through media and social content.Today, Paige Spiranac is a popular golf influencer and a member of the PGA Tour Creator Council. She has also participated in two of the three PGA Tour Creator Classic editions, staying closely connected to the golf community while sharing tips and engaging with her fans.Paige Spiranac shows off putting skills against ex-NHL star Paul BissonnettePaige Spiranac also recently shared a fun moment from the course with former NHL player Paul Bissonnette. In a video posted on Instagram, she can be seen sinking a tricky putt while Bissonnette cheered her on.She lined up the ball and calmly sank the putt, while Bissonnette cheered her on, shouting,“Yes, Paige! F*cking right!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video was originally shared by Spittin’ Chiclets on Instagramtagging both Spiranac and Bissonnette. Bissonnette, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes, is a big golf fan himself and has played rounds with several well-known personalities, including influencer Robby Berger from Bob Does Sports.