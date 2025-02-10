Paige Spiranac drops hilarious reaction to Philadelphia Eagles' touchdown spree at Super Bowl LIX

Paige Spiranac dropped a hilarious reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant performance at Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles went on a touchdown spree to win only their second Super Bowl title.

On Sunday, February 9, the Super Bowl LIX took place between the Philadelphia Eagles and back-to-back defending champions Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. However, this time, the Chiefs failed to replicate their past performances, as the Eagles thumped them 40-22 at Caesars Superdome.

Following the Eagles' incredible performance, Paige Spiranac took to X to share her reaction.

"If you feel the ground moving don’t worry it’s just me shaking for all these touchdowns," she wrote.

The Eagles were making their fifth Super Bowl appearance after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship. Meanwhile, the back-to-back defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, were making their seventh appearance after a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

For the uninitiated, the Chiefs were looking to become the first team to achieve a three-peat in Super Bowl history, but the Eagles didn’t give them a chance.

Paige Spiranac celebrates guessing Super Bowl Gatorade color correctly

Following the Super Bowl LIX, Paige Spiranac took to X to celebrate her correct prediction of Gatorade color.

Over the last few years, the tradition of the Gatorade shower has become an important part of the Super Bowl. Each year, different colors are used, and this time, the Eagles chose yellow/lime or green for their Gatorade shower.

Here's a look at the history of the Super Bowl Gatorade colors over the years:

Super Bowl LIX : Philadelphia Eagles (Yellow/Green)

: Philadelphia Eagles (Yellow/Green) Super Bowl LVIII : Kansas City Chiefs (Purple)

: Kansas City Chiefs (Purple) Super Bowl LVII : Kansas City Chiefs (Purple)

: Kansas City Chiefs (Purple) Super Bowl LVI : Los Angeles Rams (Blue)

: Los Angeles Rams (Blue) Super Bowl LV : Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Blue)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Blue) Super Bowl LIV : Kansas City Chiefs (Orange)

: Kansas City Chiefs (Orange) Super Bowl LIII : New England Patriots (Blue)

: New England Patriots (Blue) Super Bowl LII : Philadelphia Eagles (Yellow)

: Philadelphia Eagles (Yellow) Super Bowl LI : New England Patriots (None)

: New England Patriots (None) Super Bowl L : Denver Broncos (Orange)

: Denver Broncos (Orange) Super Bowl XLIX : New England Patriots (Blue)

: New England Patriots (Blue) Super Bowl XLVIII : Seattle Seahawks (Orange)

: Seattle Seahawks (Orange) Super Bowl XLVII : Baltimore Ravens (None)

: Baltimore Ravens (None) Super Bowl XLVI : New York Giants (Purple)

: New York Giants (Purple) Super Bowl XLV : Green Bay Packers (Orange)

: Green Bay Packers (Orange) Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints (Orange)

