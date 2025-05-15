Paige Spiranac drops surprising confession in her latest video: "I don't grind over 3-footers anymore"

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer turned influencer, made a surprising confession just days before competing in the 2025 Creator Classic. In her latest video, Spiranac revealed she has stopped hitting three-footers and is 'not grinding over putts'.

Spiranac turned professional in 2015 and won a Cactus Tour event at Las Colinas Club in 2016. She later stepped away from pro golf to focus on content creation. While she occasionally plays golf, she no longer competes regularly.

Ahead of the Creator Classic, Spiranac joined several content creators—including Roger Steele, Kyle Berkshire, and Evan Thompson—at the USGA’s Creator’s Day at Oakmont Country Club, a venue which will host the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12 to 15.

During her visit, she filmed a video titled “Playing Oakmont Under Par // Full Course Vlog with Friends” for her YouTube channel, which she later uploaded on May 15. In the video, Spiranac made a surprising remark while getting ready for a putt (5:02 onwards):

"I' m about two days out from the Creator Classic, and I have to putt those out as well, so this will be good practice for that, but I do not hit 3-footers anymore. I don't grind over putts."

Despite the confession, Spiranac started strong in the vlog, making a birdie at the 12th hole.

Paige Spiranac earlier played in the 2025 Creator Classic on May 7 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course. She teamed up with Tyler Toney and Matt Scharff, and their group finished tied for second with eight under par. However, they didn’t make it to the playoffs, which was won by Team Richards (Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang, and Brad Dalke).

Earlier in the year, Paige Spiranac did not compete in the first Creator Classic but took on a broadcasting role instead.

Paige Spiranac shares thoughts on Oakmont Country Club ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open

In the same video, Paige Spiranac gave a quick review of the Oakmont Country Club course, which she later called her favorite golf course in an Instagram story.

Paige Spiranac shared about the conditions players can expect at Oakmont during the U.S. Open next month. She said:

"The rough is very thick and very juicy. We like to say it's thicker than a bowl of oatmeal. So it's going to be fun and I'm excited to see how it goes."

She also pointed out the layout near hole 13, calling it a great spot for spectators.

"The hospitality that they're building and this will be a really cool hole to come out and hang out on. It's really nice. When you're sitting there, you can actually see all of the action on the front and a little bit on the back nine."

Oakmont also hosted the 1962 U.S. Open, where the legendary Jack Nicklaus defeated Arnold Palmer in a playoff to clinch his first-ever major.

Sonali Verma