‘Thicker than a bowl of Oatmeal’: Paige Spiranac’s hilarious description of the US Open venue

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac gives a hilarious description of the Oakmont Golf Course ahead of the U.S Open next month.

The social media influencer was invited to the USGA Creator's Day held at the Oakmont Country Club, along with other creators viz. Roger Steele, Kyle Berkshire and Evan Thompson. The U.S Open will be played at the golf course located in Oakmont, Pennsylvania from June 12 to 15.

Oakmont Country Club

Paige Spiranac was seen donned in an all-black outfit as she made a vlog of her day at the Oakmont Golf Club as the creators also went to play a round of golf. Describing the course condition, Spiranac said (2:09 onwards):

"The rough is very thick and very juicy. We like to say it's thicker than a bowl of oatmeal. So it's going to be fun and I'm excited to see how it goes."

They teed off at the 12th hole and the former golf professional shot a birdie on her first hole.

As they moved to the 13th hole at Oakmont, Spiranac pointed out the difference around the hole and explained how it could be a good place for fans to hang out during the Major event next month. She said (3:22 onwards):

"The hospitality that they're building and this will be a really cool hole to come out and hang out on. It's really nice."

Speaking about the absence of treeline, the golf influencer explained the view from the spot:

"And what's nice is when you're sitting there, you can actually see all of the action on the front and a little bit on the back nine. So that's going to be a really good spot to sit if you're out here for the U.S Open."

Paige Spiranac reveals her favourite football team

The social media influencer was seen flaunting her golf skills in the USGA Creator's Day video. She later shared the reason for her luck that she carried throughout the game that day. Revealing why she chose an all-black outfit for the game, Paige Spiranac said in the aforementioned video (5:37 onwards):

"I think I have good luck today. And I did this on purpose. Since my parents are from Pittsburgh, I'm a big Steelers fan. So I wore all black with some gold yellow (pointing at her glove) to rep Pittsburgh. So I think that's bringing me some good luck on the course today."

Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic in May 2025

Paige Spiranac was last seen on golf course at the Creator Classic played on May 7 ahead of the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. She was a part of Team Tony and played with Tyler Tony and Matt Scharff. Team Richards claimed the title at the second Creator's event of this year.

