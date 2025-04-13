Paige Spiranac expresses excitement about Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau as she strikes a happy pose at Augusta

Paige Spiranac is soaking in the buzz at the 2025 Masters. The golf influencer recently expressed excitement over the final-round pairing of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at Augusta National Golf Club. The final round of the tournament will be played on Sunday, April 13.

In a recent post on X, Spiranac shared a picture of herself, smiling with her eyes closed under the Georgia sun at Augusta National at the ongoing Masters tournament with the crown in the background. She could be seen wearing a straw hat with a navy blue wrap. Spiranac captioned the post:

"Mood when you get to watch Rory and Bryson in the final group tomorrow at The Masters."

Rory McIlroy has been in sensational form this year. In his five starts on the PGA Tour in 2025, he has won the Players Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With 18 holes to go, he is positioned on top of the leaderboard with a score of 12-under.

Last month, Paige Spiranac tipped McIlroy for the Masters glory after his win at the Players Championship. She wrote on X:

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening."

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau has had five top-20 finishes in five starts in 2025. He'd look to win the third Major title of his career at Augusta.

Paige Spiranac praises Nick Dunlap for bouncing back in the second round at the Masters 2025

Paige Spiranac praised PGA Tour player Nick Dunlap for making a comeback in the second round of the Masters 2025. Dunlap had a disastrous opening round, where he posted a score of 18-over 90. He failed to score a birdie in the round and faltered with seven bogeys, four double bogeys, and a triple bogey.

However, Dunlap responded with grit in the second round and scored 1-under 71. He scored four birdies against three bogeys. Paige Spiranac wrote on X:

"Massive props to Dunlap for shooting under par today after his first round 90. He could have easily WD but he stuck it out and came back with a great round! We’ve all been there. Golf can eat you alive but your next great round is always right around the corner."

In the press conference, Nick Dunalp said he never quits. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think a lot of people would have maybe backed out, maybe not. Certainly I wanted to at times. I know that. There's a lot of things I could have done that would make me a lot more happy to come out and feel like I'm not playing well at all and come play golf in front of a bunch of people. But yeah, I'm never going to quit. I'm always going to show up."

Dunalp finished with an aggregate score of 17-over and failed to make the cut by 15 strokes. He had missed the cut last year as well.

