Paige Spiranac shares image from her "Tuesday at Augusta" with her 1M X followers

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac took to X to share a photo from her day attending the practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has more than one million followers on X and more than four million followers on Instagram.

Spiranac is very involved in the online golf community and makes a wide range of golf content, often crossing over with other golf influencers.

She posted a picture of herself at Augusta National on Tuesday afternoon on X, which already has more than 6000 likes in hour since it was posted.

"Tuesday at Augusta (golf emoji)," Spiranac's caption reads on her X post.

The attention of the golf world has turned to Augusta National as the game's best players are set to tee off at The Masters on Thursday. Spiranac posted on X in March, predicting that Rory McIlroy would win this year's Masters.

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening," Spiranac posted on X on March 17 of this year.

McIlroy will attempt to win his first green jacket this week in what will be his 17th time playing in the tournament.

Paige Spiranac praised Augusta National as a "Disney World for golf"

Paige Spiranac at the 2024 TOUR Championship (via Getty)

In the past, Paige Spiranac has sang the praises of Augusta National, which is one of the most iconic golf courses in the world. The exclusive golf club hosts The Masters each April, with the winner going home with a highly-coveted green jacket.

Spiranac has more than 442,000 subscribers on YouTube and in a video from April of 2023, she recapped her experience at Augusta National, praising the esteemed venue.

"I've been lucky enough to go to three times but every single time it gets a little bit better. First off, just how well run it is. It is a well-oiled machine. It's like Disney World for golf," Spiranac said. "They have these perfect merch areas. Everything has just been perfectly calculated to enhance your experience and so that's something that's really fun. Obviously, there's a ton of people there, it's packed, but you never really feel like you're waiting too long because again, they just know how to work everyone around."

Spiranac's YouTube video talking about her experience at Augusta National received more than 126,000 views.

In the video, one thing Spiranac notes is how difficult of a walk Augusta National can be. While it may not always be obvious to the TV viewer, Augusta National is quite a hilly course and walking it can be a bear.

"It's a very hilly golf course. You can't really tell by looking at it on TV, but it's such a difficult walk, so be prepared for that," Paige Spiranac said.

The legendary golf links is one of the most exclusive tournaments to attend. Each year, The Masters holds a lottery to see which fans can tickets to the event. Alternatively, patrons can get tickets on secondary markets, though they may face extraordinarily high prices.

