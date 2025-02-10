Paige Spiranac gets ready for Super Bowl Sunday with a 3-word question for her fans

Former professional golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac, on Sunday, February 9 2025, engaged her followers with a simple yet fascinating question. Spiranac, born on March 26, 1993, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, quizzed her fans on who they are backing in the final of the 2025 Super Bowl.

She invited her fans to share their predictions as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

She posted two photos of herself quizzing her followers with the caption:

"Eagles or Chiefs?"

Paige played Division 1 college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015. Turning professional in 2015, she competed on the Cactus Tour and made appearances in various tournaments.

However, limited success on the professional circuit led her to focus on building a presence as a golf influencer. Today, she boasts a massive following on social media platforms, where she shares golf tips, personal insight and engages with fans on various topics.

This isn't the first time Paige Spiranac has shared her thoughts on the Super Bowl. In 2023, she expressed her support for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As the Chiefs and Eagles prepare to clash once again, fans are eager to see which team Spiranac will back this year.

The upcoming Super Bowl promises an exciting matchup between two formidable teams. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are aiming for another championship title, while the Philadelphia Eagles have showcased a strong performance throughout the season. As the game approaches, fans, including Spiranac's followers, are buzzing with anticipation, making their predictions and sharing their excitement for the big event.

Golf star Paige Spiranac picks Kansas City Chiefs over Eagles for Super Bowl

A few days ago, Paige Spiranac expressed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, are aiming for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory—a feat never before achieved in NFL history.

In an interview with Mail Sport, Spiranac shared her excitement for the game, noting the coincidence of attending previous matchups between the two teams.

She mentioned her Pittsburgh roots, stating:

"My parents are from Pittsburgh, and it's hard to root for the Eagles as a Pittsburgh fan." She remarked

Still from Paige Spiranac's interview with Daily Mail

Spiranac, known for her engaging social media presence, has previously shown support for both teams playfully. In a recent post, she shared a photo wearing a gold bikini top with the Chiefs' logo and dark green bottoms representing the Eagles.

The game is set to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

