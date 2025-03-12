Paige Spiranac gives sneak peek of TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Creator Classic 2025

Paige Spiranac gave a sneak peek of the 2025 Creator Classic that will take place at the TPC Sawgrass. Spiranac played golf in the junior and professional circuits from 2010 to 2016. She turned professional in 2015 to debut at the Cactus Tour in 2016. Following that, in 2016, she announced her retirement and got engaged as a full-time influencer and model.

Since then, Spiranac has often posted about her golf lessons on her social media handles, and the diva has appeared at the Creator Classic, which is a golf tournament for influencers. Recently, she shared a picture of the 2025 Creator Classic venue on her Instagram story.

TPC Sawgrass ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story)

Before the Players Championship begins in 2025, the Creator Classic will take place on Wednesday, and the event will be broadcast on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel. This will be the first Creator Classic event of the three season-long series, and the broadcast time is 4:10-7 p.m. ET.

The field of the event will feature Bryan Bros, Gabby Golf Girl, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and more. Some new faces in 2025 will be Grant Horvat, Tisha Alyn, Kyle Berkshire, and others. The tournament's format will be stroke play over 8 holes from hole 10 to hole 17. The top three participants will advance to the final match on Hole 17.

Following the completion of the Creator Classic, the Players Championship will start on March 13, and the event will run for four days. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament, and he'll return as the defending champion, while Tiger Woods will be missed out on the field.

Paige Spiranac promised to play more golf on social media

Paige Spiranac made a post on her Instagram handle in November 2024 regarding her plans to play more golf. She added that she shared a love-hate relationship with the sport. Her words were:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward.”

Spiranac’s last golf tournament experience was the 2024 Creator Classic, and her score was 2 over after eight holes.

