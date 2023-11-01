Paige Spiranac Halloween looks: Here’s all the looks the golf influencer teased online

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac put the internet on fire with her Halloween costumes. She has released numerous pictures of herself on her website OnlyPaige each day in October and finally, she offered an amazing treat for fans by sharing a few pictures of Halloween Costumes on her social media account.

Paige Spiranac posted a Baywatch-inspired swimsuit mirror selfie on her X account. She donned a stunning body-fitted red swimsuit. Spirnac confidently posed for the camera with a phone in one hand while the other was resting on a door.

"Happy Halloween", she wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the beauty saying:

"New generation Baywatch look out."

"Baywatch is back," commented another fan.

It is important to note that the Baywatch look was made popular by Pamela Anderson, who sparked headlines with her bold red one-piece in the early 1990s.

While promoting her 31 Halloween custom on social media, she posted a mirror selfie of herself in a red skirt paired up with an orange top.

"I decided to do one Halloween costume a day in October on OP," she wrote on her X account.

Paige Spiranac's Halloween costumes are available on her website for subscribers. The website charges $9.99 per month to avail of the content she posts there.

Paige Spiranac Halloween looks over the years

In 2022, Paige Spiranac glammed up the Halloween celebration with her stunning look. She dressed as a Cammy, a popular character from Street Fighter. She wore a green one-piece swimsuit with a black belt.

Her long blonde hair was sectioned into two parts and was pleated, resting on both sides of her shoulders. She completed her look with a red cap and gloves. Sharing the picture of her Instagram account, Spiranac wrote:

"For the @swaggolfco Halloween Costume Contest I’ve dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter🎃 I love their Street Fighter series so this was a no brainer."

Before that, Spiranac dressed up as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. She pulled the best version of Margot Robbie's character in 2021. Spiranac absolutely nailed the look and even swapped the Quinn's mallet with a golf club.

"Happy Halloween puddin from your Harley Quinn," Paige wrote in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram.

Although she receives brutal trolling for too-revealing clothes, the social media influencer does not pay much attention to the haters. She enjoys making golf content and shares them on different social media platforms.

Paige Spinarac enjoys over 3 million followers on Instagram. Every year, she has fabulous surprises for her fans.