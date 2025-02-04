Paige Spiranac invites fans to $1400 lounge at the WM Phoenix Open 2025, promotes special discount

Paige Spiranac has invited her fans to the WM Phoenix Open 2025 with a new offer. She posted the invitation video on Instagram, where she shared the website link to book tickets for a lounge package costing $1,400.

The WM Phoenix Open is set to take place from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Also known as the 'People's Open,' the tournament will be a full-field event with several popular names in action

On Monday, February 3, Paige Spiranac took to Instagram to make a special announcement.

"Wake up. It is almost time for the WM with the Palm Tree crew," she said in the video. "The bags are packed and I am ready to see you. Let me know if you need any further adjustments!"

Paige Spiranac invites fans to o $1400 lounge (Image via Instagram@_paige.renee)

The tickets can be purchased from the official website of Palm Tree Crew Golf. There are several categories of tickets with a few of them being already sold out.

Here are all the categories of the tickets.

Wednesday Ticket Package (30% discount applied): $250

Thursday Ticket Package (30% discount applied): $380

Friday Ticket Package (Discount tickets sold out): $550 (Sold out)

Saturday Ticket Package (Discount tickets sold out): $550

Sunday Ticket Package (30% discount applied): $350

Full Tournament Package (30% discount applied): $1,400

All packages include an invitation to the WM Phoenix Open for one guest and access to the Nine Lounge, presented by Palm Tree Crew, the ultimate hospitality lounge at the WM Phoenix Open 2025. Guests will enjoy a complimentary premium open bar, daily breakfasts hosted alongside special guests, and complimentary daily lunch and course snacks. The lounge offers plush, shaded seating, providing an unparalleled view of the tournament in a relaxed setting.

Further, guests can look forward to surprise visits and DJ sets from global talent, a dedicated Nine Lounge concierge for assistance upon arrival, VIP entry for a seamless experience, and access to an exclusive VIP viewing and cabana area for the best vantage point in the house.

Paige Spiranac dons all black on the opening night of the Super Bowl

On Monday, February 3, Paige Spiranac visited the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the opening night of the Super Bowl. She donned an all-black outfit for the event and shared photographs from the night on social media.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles registered a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the Conference Championship game, while the Chiefs qualified for their third straight Super Bowl after a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are looking for their third consecutive Super Bowl victory next week.

