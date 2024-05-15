Paige Spiranac joins super models Winnie Harlow, Tyra Banks and others on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Paige Spiranac, 31, is one of the most popular names among golf fans. A former professional golfer, Spiranac is currently a social media personality. After making her debut for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018, Spiranac returned for the 60th Anniversary Edition of the magazine.

On social media, Spiranac shared images of herself being on the cover of the 60th edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The Colorado-born personality was accompanied by legends like Winnie Harlow, Tyran Banks, and some other distinguished women.

Spiranac shared the photo on X and wrote:

"Ahh the @SI_Swimsuit cover for the 60th anniversary! I can’t believe I’m on it"

You can check out Paige Spiranac's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Spiranac's post on X received plenty of congratulatory messages from her family and friends. They expressed their excitement at seeing her return to SI Swimsuit for the magazine's 60th anniversary. As mentioned above, Spiranac was part of a photoshoot for the magazine back in 2018.

In 2022, Spiranac had spoken about how her photoshoot in 2022 helped her regain confidence. She had further expressed her excitement about being a SI Swimsuit model at the time.

Paige Spiranac recently spoke about her rediscovered passion for tracking scores

While Paige Spiranac is popular among golf fans, she never pursued a professional career in the sport. Spiranac not pursuing a pro career often led to questions about why she chose to do so. Recently, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model answered the same.

In a post on X, Spiranac mentioned that after playing junior golf and playing professionally for a year, she couldn't handle the mental pressure of playing golf. She added that competitive golf beat her up emotionally.

Spiranac said:

"I played junior golf, college golf, and a year professionally. After that stretch, I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score. I equated my score to my self-worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally."

She further added:

"But I’ve found that passion again! I’ve started tracking my scores and grinding on my game. I’ll keep you posted here on my journey! This round at Austin CC I shot a 73. Such a fun track!"

Expand Tweet

Given that Spiranc has rediscovered her love for golf and keeping score, it will be interesting to see the progress she makes in her playing career this year.