Paige Spiranac jokes about ‘crashing the broadcast’ during golf coverage

Paige Spiranac recently appeared during a live golf broadcast on Peacock. On May 4, 2025, she shared a photo from the broadcast on her Instagram story.

In the image, Spiranac was seated at a table with two commentators, all three wearing headphones. The setup was under a white tent beside a golf course. In addition, several tents with people can be seen in the background alongside stadium lights. Spiranac chose a white tank top and shorts for the event. She captioned the story:

"Crashed the peacock broadcast lol."

Apart from that, Paige Spiranac recently attended the grass league event in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Grass League is the world's first high-stakes par-3 golf league. It features franchise-based teams of retired golfers, caddies, celebrities, influencers, and amateur golfers. In one of her Instagram stories, Spiranac expressed her excitement for the event, stating:

"Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2."

Additionally, Spiranac recently shared her scary encounter at the doctor's office as she battled sickness.

Paige Spiranac battled health issues before the Creator Classic return on May 7

Paige Spiranac is gearing up for her second appearance at the Creator Classic on May 7, 2025. The event will be held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon golf club, right before the Truist Championship. Meanwhile, in a recent YouTube video, Paige Spiranac talked about her health issues.

"I haven't really been practicing that much I have been sick for the last almost three weeks now. Where because of sinus infection and other things I've been going to like doctors and stuff. So I'm not really sure what's going on but hopefully that gets figured out right before I have to go play," she said. (6:34 - 6:52)

Moving forward, Spiranac also revealed her experience with a medical misdiagnosis, which added to the stress.

"I went to the doctor and had like a really scary experience where she like misdiagnosed me and it was chaotic for like 24 hours. So it's been kind of a hectic couple of weeks and I haven't really worked on my game. So fingers crossed that once I get clubs back and maybe one or two more rounds under my belt then I'll be ready to go for the tournament," she added. (6:52 - 7:18)

Moreover, this year's Creator Classic is introducing a new format. It will feature eight top golf content creators including four well-known YouTubers. This structure includes four teams of three, with each team consisting of two golf creators and one YouTuber. The top teams will then face off in a hole-by-hole playoff on the par-4 18th.

Paige Spiranac also appeared at the inaugural event of 2024. The event featured the top 16 golf influencers, and Luke Kwon won that event. Given its popularity, the PGA Tour expanded the event to three editions in the 2025 season.

