Paige Spiranac launches new 'Mother Knows Best' series, urges fans to call her 'golf mommy' 

The golf world has a new 'Golf Mommy' who advises individuals on how to enhance their game. Paige Spiranac, a golfer turned social media influencer, is most recognized for her outstanding golf videos that she posts on numerous platforms.

Spiranac is quite active on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The golf influencer has a new surprise in store for her admirers, as she has launched a new series called 'Mother Knows Best.'

Paige Spiranac was answering questions from her fans on Instagram on Wednesday, July 19, when one of them requested whether they may call her Golf Mommy. The concept sparked an idea for her to launch a new series.

Spiranac announced her new golf series to her nearly four million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 20. She said:

“Yesterday, someone asked me, ‘Can I call you golf mommy?’ Yes, yes, you may call me Mommy. I am starting a new series called ‘Mother Knows Best,’ where I share helpful tips to help you improve your golf game.”

She went on to advise the people not to use the clubs off the rack instead they should get fit.

"The first thing, we're talking about clubbing fitting. Stop wasting money on getting clubs off the rack. Go and get fit," Spiranac said.

"I see so many people get clubs off the rack, and they are not happy with the results. So, they have to keep buying a different driver, and a different driver, and a different driver... Go, get fit. Trust me you gonna have confidence in your equipment. Listen to your mother!" she added.

Paige Spiranac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac also has her own website, "OnlyPaige," where she publishes her videos and gorgeous photos along with golfing tips and tournament information.

Paige Spiranac explains why she does not play on the Tour

Paige Spiranac revealed the actual reason she didn't enjoy playing on the Tour during a Q&A session with fans on Wednesday. In her early professional career, she competed in a few events. However, she turned her focus to modelling and content production after failing to qualify for the LPGA Tour.

Spiranac recently mentioned that she played a couple of practice rounds on Tour, which were really tiring for her.

"It's lonely, expensive, mentally and physically exhausting. I couldn't handle it mentally," she said. "I played practice rounds and then fall to pieces under any type of pressure and I knew I wasn't cut out for it because I couldn't hack it, mentally."

"Also in golf, it's a different environment than any other sports and it's constantly up and down, up and down and for me the highs aren't the way the lows and the lows are just torment," she added. "It aches me apart and I had to do therapy to get all through all my years of the career of golf because it absolutely destroyed me. It's not, not for me."

Paige Spiranac excelled as an amateur golfer. However, she only won one professional event in her career while competing on the Cactus Tour.