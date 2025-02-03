Paige Spiranac launches new YouTube channel with different approach to golf content

Former golfer-turned-content creator, Paige Spiranac, recently launched her new YouTube channel titled 'Las Paigeas', with the promise to provide a different approach to golf content.

Spiranac started her content creation journey after her early retirement from the sport. Covering golf, sports leagues and fashion, she became one of the pioneers in content creation. Her new YouTube channel, 'Las Paigeas' is an extension of her career in the field.

Spiranac recently took to her Instagram stories to post about the new channel. She posted a selfie to announce the first episode. She wrote:

"The first episode of my new show is now LIVE! Check it out! So much hard work has gone into making this for you,"

Trending

Spiranac further added while providing a link to her channel:

"The best part is all of the episodes and everything we create is free!"

Image via _paige.renee

Initially, Spiranac and her partnered brand, Sports Grid, teased the new venture. The latter posted a title announcement video with a Las Vegas theme, on social media. The new channel's name is a play on the city's name, Las Vegas, popular for its casinos.

Sports Grid is a live sports betting platform. Paige Spiranac partnered with the brand last year. Las Paigeas features table games, sports betting, social casinos, slots, etc.

The social media personality also shared the title with the theme in her later stories along with a link. She further wrote:

"Give it a watch! I have a feeling you are going to love it!"

Image via _paige.renee

The first video on her channel was titled, 'Gimme Props: Clean Balls (Episode 1)'. At the time of writing, it already garnered 20K views.

How many subscribers does Paige Spiranac have on her YouTube channel?

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac started her own YouTube channel in August 2016. So far, she has 437K subscribers on her channel and posted 315 videos.

Spiranac's new channel, Las Paigeas, has pulled 1.88K subscribers at the time of writing. The channel was officially started in December last year however it was commercially launched this week. The description of Spiranac's new channel read:

"The destination where adrenaline is always on tap. Where playing slots is considered a team sport. Where being hot isn't just a streak. And Lady Luck doubles down on both the party and payouts. Friends and followers, you're about to get lucky. Welcome to Win City, Baby! Welcome to Las Paigeas!"

There are currently 60 comments and 477 likes under Las Paigeas' first video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback