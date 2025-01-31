Paige Spiranac dissects path problems and club face problems that affect the new golfer's golf swing

Former golfer Paige Spiranac often gives golf advice on her social media platforms. On Friday, she took to her Instagram stories to share advice with golf beginners on improving their golf swings.

Paige Spiranac wrote, "Hope this helps you if you're a new golfer!"

The 31-year-old presented a problem most novices face, such as their golf balls starting or curving left or right after they hit it. She gave an "easy explanation" as to why that might be happening.

"If the golf ball is starting right or left that is a path problem. If the ball is curving right or it's curving left that is a club face problem. So, if your golf ball is starting left and going left that is a path and club face problem. Same if it's starting right and then curving right, that's path and club face."

The content creator further specified what golfers should focus on fixing depending on what problem they might be facing with their swing.

"So, if you want to fix the starting direction, you need to fix your path. If you want fix the curvature, that is a club face fix. Hope that helps."

She simplified her explanation for new golfers and later even shared a "helpful" graphic illustration to expand on her advice better.

Paige Spiranac had a thriving amateur golf career that she unfortunately couldn't translate into a professional career. She unexpectedly retired from the sport in 2016. The social media personality later said that she couldn't cope with the competitive pressure and that started affecting her game.

"You should be punished for slow play" - Paige Spiranac gave her scathing opinion on pace of play issues

One of the biggest hurdles in front of golf tournaments at the moment is the slow play. Paige Spiranac, who has always been vocal about the happenings in the sport, didn't mince her words on the subject.

On January 29, she took to X to criticize players who couldn't adhere to time limits. She wrote:

"I’m going to say this about pace of play in professional golf. If you can’t play under 4 hours yourself then you have no room to complain👀 slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf."

On January 30, NUCLR Golf reported that the PGA Tour was considering some initiatives to resolve the slow play issues. The page later shared a video from a golf tournament asking fans whether they felt the Tour was indeed facing pace of play issues and if so, what solutions they could think of to improve it.

Paige Spiranac reposted the video on her X account with her suggestion on curbing slow play. She drew an example of junior league, AJGA, and how it worked around pace of play issues. The former golfer believes that slow play should be "punished".

"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time. Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind. If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play. It’s against the rules of the game,"

Spiranac later talked about slow play in her new social media discussion series, 'Smokin Hot Takes with Paige'.

