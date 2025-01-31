"That's my dream": Ex-LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra’s shocking remark on PGA Tour future (exclusive)

Eugenio Chacarra joined LIV Golf in its debut season in 2022 and played for Fireballs GC. Last season, he finished 39th and was released at the end of his contract.

Chacarra opted out of competing in the LIV Golf Promotions event as he felt the promises of OWGR points and Majors were not kept. The 24-year-old has found himself in a tough spot as former LIV Golfers have to face a one-year suspension from their last appearance on the league before they can join the PGA Tour. So, the golfer will have to wait at least until September 2025.

The Spaniard will spend the majority of the current season playing on the Asian Tour. Currently, he is in action at the International Series India event at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

Sportskeeda caught up with the young star for an exclusive interview. Eugenio Chacarra was asked how significant the results of the India event are for him considering his goal to play in the PGA Tour and the Majors in the future. He started his answer by narrating his experience playing on the DLF golf course so far, mentioning:

"Obviously it's my first time in India. First time here in the course but since l've gotten here I thought it's a great gold course. I like courses that you kinda need it to be a ball striker, a putting contest."

He further talked about what his "goal" is and said:

"I think that's what major golf is, (what) PGA Tour golf is. And that's what I wanted since I was little, call myself a PGA Tour player. That's my goal. That's my dream and yeah like I said, I just need to keep working hard and hopefully one day that opportunity comes to me."

Chacarra further elaborated on what his "ultimate goal" is and how soon he expects to achieve it.

"I don't know how long it's gonna take" - Eugenio Chacarra on achieving his "ultimate goal"

Eugenio Chacarra at the International Series India Presented By DLF (Source: Getty)

Eugenio Chacarra sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda at the International Series India event in Gurugram recently. When asked if his next target would be to start at the PGA Tour or the Majors, he answered:

"Like I said my ultimate goal is to be a big PGA Tour player. I don't know how long it's gonna take or whatever. But I am just enjoying the Asian Tour right now like that's what I have status right now and I know I might be banned for a year on PGA Tour and all that stuff. So, I'm gonna play here as much as I can. As much as European Tour events that I can get."

This is the first time the International Series has come to India and the ace golfer has been loving his time in the country so far. He further mentioned what his dream is.

"Hopefully I can come here back in March. I love India. I love the place and I love the people too so hopefully the opportunity comes in hand for me but if not, like I just said, just kinda work hard and play as good as I can in the tournaments that I have a chance but yep that's obviously the goal for me. The dream is to be a PGA Tour player one day," he added.

Round 1 of the tournament had to be suspended on Thursday after it got dark. Around 40 players were still in the middle of their rounds at that point. Eugenio Chacarra led the standings in the suspended Round 1 along with Kazuki Higa.

After the culmination of Round 2 on Friday, the golfer is placed in T4.

