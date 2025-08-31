Paige Spiranac opens up on her experience of being "on the mic a lot lately"

Paige Spiranac spent the weekend in a new role, stepping away from her YouTube content to serve as a reporter at the Grass League Summer Grind. The 2025 event is being played at Goat Hill Park Golf Club in Oceanside, California, and wraps up today, August 31.

The 36-hole competition is set up as a two-man scramble, with 88 golfers representing 11 franchises. Teams are battling for a $100,000 purse, with prize money split among the top four. Those finishing inside the top 10 will also collect 2,000 Grass League points.

Spiranac recently shared a photo of herself on X highlighting her reporting role. She shared the x post on August 31, captioning it as:

“Been on the mic a lot lately and I’m loving it!”

The picture was taken at The Playground. Heading into the final round, Michigan Auto Aces led the Franchise standings at 31-under par, one shot clear of the Scottsdale Strikers. On the Team leaderboard, Michigan’s Ryan Macpherson and Gabriel Salvenera carried momentum with a 10-under round on Saturday.

Before stepping into the spotlight, Paige Spiranac built her game in college golf. She started at the University of Arizona before transferring to San Diego State University, where she collected All-Mountain West honours in 2013 and 2014 and played a key role in leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference title.

In addition to her appearance at the Grass League Summer Grind, Paige Spiranac has already built her portfolio in reporting.

Paige Spiranac stepped inside the ropes at East Lake for Tour Championship coverage.

Back on August 21, Paige Spiranac made headlines at East Lake Golf Club when she joined PGA Tour Live to cover the 2025 Tour Championship. With a combined 6.7 million fans across Instagram, TikTok, and X, Spiranac took on a role many of her followers had been asking to see for months.

That week, she posted on X with excitement:

“I’ll be on the course today with PGA Tour Live! Make sure to tune in.”

Before the Tour Championship, Paige Spiranac spent the week on the course at the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic at East Lake, stepping into a live reporting role. There, reporter Amanda Balionis bumped into Spiranac. Balionis posted the moment to Instagram with a playful caption:

“I leave for TWO WEEKS 😂 Give me a few more years before you come for my job @paige.renee.”

In the clip, Balionis held a coffee while Spiranac had the headset and Creator Classic mic. Balionis laughed and said:

“Okay, this isn’t right. Paige has the mic. I have nothing. I have coffee. That’s unsurprising. Are you gonna take my job? Give me five more years.”

Spiranac volleyed back with a smile. She said she “could never” take Balionis’ place and added that she learned from “the best,” giving the CBS reporter her flowers on camera.

