‘Give me a few more years’: Amanda Balionis has a request for Paige Spiranac

Amanda Balionis has taken a break from on-course golf reporting following the conclusion of the regular season. Ahead of the Tour Championship, she joked about losing her job to golf content creator Paige Spiranac.Balionis ran into Spiranac while she was doing the on-course commentary at the PGA Tour’s final Creator Classic event of the year. She posted a video of herself on Instagram, sharing the hilarious, wholesome moment she had with the content creator.The post’s caption read:“I leave for TWO WEEKS 😂 Give me a few more years before you come for my job @paige.renee.”Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisIn the video, Amanda Balionis could be seen holding a cup of coffee, while on the other hand, Paige Spiranac was holding a mic and wearing a headset. The former jokingly said,“Okay, this isn’t right. Paige has the mic. I have nothing. I have coffee. That’s unsurprising. Are you gonna take my job? Give me five more years”Laughing, Spiranac said she “could never” take Balionis’ place. The media personality also added that she learned from the CBS Sports reporter, lauding her as “the best.”In an earlier post, Amanda Balionis shared a mini vlog showing a day in her life as she prepared to head to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Tour Championship. She showed herself taking a walk, preparing a healthy plate of food, and boarding the plane for Georgia.Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionisThe golf reporter also revealed that she was keeping up with NFL news ahead of the NFL season, trying to catch up with everything she missed during the regular golf season.Amanda Balionis set to host AWS Live show at the Tour ChampionshipAlthough the regular golf season is over, Amanda Balionis is still involved in hosting duties at the 2025 Tour Championship. Ahead of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram saying that she “couldn’t stay away entirely” from all the action.In the post, the sports journalist announced that she will host an AWS live show at the final playoff event of the year. She shared a video on Instagram with the caption:“Mark your calendars! This week, I’m hosting AWS Live with the @pgatour at the @tourchampionship. Join me as I connect with some of the most influential names in golf, and deep dive into the impact technology and AI are having on the game for players, broadcasters, and fans.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis stated that she will be joined by Roger Steele and other popular golf personalities during the show. Business executive Chad Mumm, will also make an appearance.The show will be aired across AWS’s social channels. Fans can tune in by 2:30 p.m. ET to catch all the action on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22.