Amanda Balionis credits the man making her "high school dreams come true"

Amanda Balionis is enjoying her downtime after covering a busy PGA Tour season. Recently, she shared a fun moment with her 355,000 Instagram followers, revealing a long-held childhood dream.

In a story post on Instagram, Balionis tagged Peter Engen, a Nantucket realtor who often makes an appearance in Balionis’s posts. Balionis captioned the picture, writing:

“@peterengen making my high school Jeep Wrangler dreams come true,” along with a laughing emoji.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

The post shows the pair sitting inside a yellow Jeep Wrangler with the top down. Balionis, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, patterned cover-up, and sunglasses, is taking the selfie, while Engen, dressed in a grey t-shirt and sunglasses, smiles beside her.

Amanda Balionis has been making the most of her break, following a recent trip to Ibiza, and now enjoying moments like this, celebrating fun and fulfilling childhood dreams off the golf course.

Amanda Balionis closes out her 2025 golf reporting season with gratitude

Amanda Balionis brought her 2025 golf coverage to an emotional close, marking the end of the season with a note of thanks and a short break. The CBS Sports reporter signed off after the final round of the Wyndham Championship on August 3, taking to Instagram to share her reflections.

Balionis posted photos alongside the CBS broadcast crew outside the production trailers, offering fans a glimpse of what 19 weeks on the road really looked like behind the scenes.

“I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women,” she wrote.

Balionis went on to praise the technical and production staff, calling them the “heartbeat” of CBS Golf. She credited their “unmatched” dedication for making life on the road feel like home.

“We have our ridiculous inside jokes, our family fights, our unforgettable nights out. We support each other when things get dark or lonely as they sometimes can,” she added in her heartfelt message.

With her golf season wrapped up, Balionis headed to Ibiza, Spain, where she reunited with her closest childhood friends. The trip served as an escape before she transitions back to broadcasting, this time preparing to cover the NFL.

Amanda Balionis began her career covering high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. She later joined the PGA Tour in 2011 as an in-house reporter and host. In 2016, she moved to Callaway Golf, where she produced content for the company’s media team.

The following year, Balionis was hired by CBS Sports as a part-time golf reporter. By 2018, she became a full-time member of the network, expanding her role to include coverage of college football and NFL games alongside golf.

